7 free festive events running in Norfolk this Christmas

The Holt Lights event with fireworks from above, one of Norfolk best free Christmas events. - Credit: Brad Damms

From magical gardens to a panto horse race, you don't have to spend a fortune to have a fun day out in Norfolk this Christmas.

These are some of the best free festive events running in 2022.

The Hoste Arms in Burnham Market at sunset. - Credit: Tim Doyle Photography

1. Fakenham Town Band, Burnham Market

Where: The Hoste Arms, The Green, Burnham Market, PE31 8HD

When: Friday, December 23, 6pm

Listen to a 30-piece brass band playing all the Christmas favourites outside this luxury pub and hotel.

There will also be an outside bar where you can buy hot mulled wine, cider and pulled pork baps if you wish.

The Tunnel of Light is switched on in Norwich ahead of Christmas 2021 Sophialin Besenillo Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

2. Tunnel of Light, Norwich

Where: Hay Hill, Norwich, NR2 1QX

When: November 17-January 5

The Tunnel of Light returns to Norwich by popular demand for the festive season, featuring more than 57,000 LED lights which change colour.

On November 17 from 5.45pm is the Christmas light switch-on at City Hall, with Britain's Got Talent star Linda John-Pierre turning them on at 7pm.

Millie Hartle, five, with some of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

3. Late-night Christmas Event, Attleborough

Where: Peter Beales Roses, London Road, Attleborough, NR17 1AY

When: November 11, 5pm-7.30pm

Watch the lights get switched on in the magical rose gardens at 6.30pm and enjoy a welcome mince pie and mulled wine (while stocks last).

The colourful lights will then be switched on again every day between 4pm and 5pm until Christmas Eve.

The panto horse race at a previous Holt Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

4. Holt Lights, Holt

Where: High Street, Holt, NR25 6BN

When: November 18, from 5pm

Enjoy a free evening out in Holt as the Christmas lights get switched-on and there will be live entertainment on the High Street from 5pm.

Then at 5.45pm is the panto horse race, followed by the Santa's Parade at 6.30pm and the switch-on at 7pm, accompanied by fireworks and followed by party band The Walks. Parking can be pre-booked on the Love Holt website.

Ben Langley, from Norwich Theatre Royal's panotmime of Sleeping Beauty, switches-on the Diss Christmas lights. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Archant

5. Diss Christmas Lights Switch-on, Diss

Where: Market Place, Diss, IP22 4AA

When: December 3, 12noon-6pm

You can make a day of it at the Diss Christmas lights switch-on, with stalls open from midday.

There will also be a funfair, live music all afternoon, a performance from Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley and the main event will take place around 5pm.

Wynterfest is returning to Wymondham for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

6. Wynterfest, Wymondham

Where: Market Street, Wymondham, NR18 0AX

When: December 4, 12pm-5pm

Wynterfest is returning to the town centre by popular demand and there will be live music at the Market Cross.

Characters appearing include The Grinch and Princess Anna from Frozen and there will be more than 60 stalls.

A Christmas Deer Ramble is coming to Horsey. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

7. Christmas Deer Ramble, Horsey

Where: National Trust - Horsey Windpump, bridge by Martham Ferry Day Boat Hire, NR29 4RG

When: December 4, 2pm-4pm, free but pre-booking essential on Eventbrite

Join the rangers for a wintery walk on the wild side at Heigham Holmes and get a glimpse into the lives of deer.​​​​​​​

Parking is available on site and bring cameras (flash off) and binoculars if you have them. Only assistance dogs are allowed.