How you can enjoy yoga and disc golf for free at Thetford Forest

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:15 AM July 17, 2022
The Forestry Commission has been given a grant of £610, 300. Pictured is High Lodge in Thetford Fore

Thetford Forest is holding an open day with free activities from yoga to disc golf - Credit: Ian Burt

Thetford Forest is holding an open day with a range of free activities on offer.

The event on Thursday, July 28, is to celebrate 100 years since the land was bought by Forestry England and transformed into Thetford Forest.

The main green at High Lodge will be the hub of the event with a variety of stands and free activities to take part in.

These include taster sessions for running, yoga, forest bathing and disc golf.

There will be a range of forest machinery and vintage tools on display as well as heritage and classic forestry vehicles.

Thetford Forest has said the open day is "a great chance to find a new activity in the forest or to find out how the world of forestry really works".

The open day will run from 10am to 4pm and parking will be free throughout the day.

