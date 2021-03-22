News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forest Live concerts postponed until 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:06 PM March 22, 2021   
Jess Glynne will play at Thetford Forest in 2021 as part of the Forest Live concert series. Picture:

Jess Glynne was set to perform at Forest Live 2021 in Thetford Forest, but the outdoor concert series has now been postponed until 2022.

Outdoor concert series Forest Live, which includes dates in Thetford Forest, has been postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus.

The event is organised by Forestry England and each year sees chart-topping acts perform in woodland locations across the UK.

It has now been cancelled for a second year in a row as the concerts were due to take place before June 21, when all social distancing restrictions are set to be lifted under the government's roadmap if various criteria are met. 

Fortunately, all the headline acts will return in 2022 and at the High Lodge in Thetford Forest this will be Rag'n'Bone Man on June 16, Keane on June 17, Madness on June 18 and Jess Glynne on June 19. 

Madness are coming to Thetford Forest in 2021. Photo: Forestry England/Thetford Forest

The Madness concert at Forest Live will move to 2022.

Forestry England said: “The government’s roadmap out of lockdown has made it clear that we cannot hold our Forest Live concerts this summer.

"We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible.

"We look forward to welcoming Forest Live fans to see their favourite artists performing in the nation’s forests next year.

"We are delighted to confirm that all Forest Live 2021 headline acts have been able to reschedule all their performances and will be joining us in June 2022.

"All bookings remain valid for the 2022 dates and customers will be contacted by their point of purchase. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

"We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to come to a Forest Live gig this summer.

"We can’t wait to experience the best live music in our beautiful forests with you next year and thank you very much for your continued support.”

You can buy tickets to Forest Live 2022 in Thetford Forest at forestryengland.uk/music


