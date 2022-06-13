All you need to know ahead of the Forest Live 2022 gigs

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Forest Live in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Dave Cox/Supplied by Forest Live

Forest Live returns to High Lodge at Thetford Forest this weekend with three days of live music in the woodland.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 concerts.

Who is performing at Forest Live in Thetford Forest?

Forest Live takes place in Thetford Forest from Thursday, June 16 until Saturday, June 18.

On Thursday is Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man, whose hits including Human and Giant, followed by alternative rockers Keane on Friday.

Ska band Madness will get the crowd dancing to hits such as Baggy Trousers and Our House on Saturday.

All the shows run from approximately 7pm until 10.30pm.

Ska band Madness will perform at Forest Live 2022 in Thetford Forest. - Credit: © Martin Parr/MAGNUM PHOTOS

What time do the gates open?

The car park at Thetford Forest opens at 5pm and the concert arena opens around 6pm.

Ticket-holders can arrive at any time during the event, but those collecting tickets should arrive by 8.45pm.

There is no re-admission allowed once you leave the arena.

How can I get there and is there parking?

There is sufficient car parking for visitors and it is free for the evening, but vehicles should not be left overnight.

Due to the rural location, Forest Live venues are not always easy to reach by public transport.

If travelling by taxi then plan in advance as only a limited number of companies operate near Thetford Forest.

Keane perform this Friday in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Dave Cox/Supplied by Forest Live

Are there any special guests or support acts?

Rag'n'Bone Man will be joined by Will And The People and Charlotte Jane, Keane by Flyte and Michael Conryan, and Madness by The Farm and Emily Capell.

What can and can't I bring to Forest Live?

The less you carry the quicker it will be to enter the arena, with a fast lane for those with bags smaller than A4 in size and with no liquids.

You can carry a chair through this lane too as long as it is not covered.

Folding chairs and blankets are both permitted at the event.

Make sure to dress for the outdoors and bring something warm and a waterproof as umbrellas are not allowed.

You can bring a picnic and up to one litre of soft and/or alcoholic drink per person with cans allowed, but no metal or breakable cutlery, tables or glass can be brought in.

You can bring wine boxes when shared between a party as long as this does not exceed one litre per person and all the party enter the arena together.

Professional camera and video equipment is not allowed.

Madness will bring the party to Thetford Forest. - Credit: Johnny Hathaway/Supplied by Forest Live

Will there be food and drink to buy?

A bar and a variety of food and drink outlets will be there and most accept cards.

However, there are no cashpoints on site so bring some cash too.

Are tickets still available?

Madness is sold out but there are still tickets available for Rag'N'Bone Man and Keane.