7 food and drink themed trains you can ride in Norfolk this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:51 PM May 16, 2022
Those travelling on the Sunday can choose between afternoon tea and a Sunday lunch Credit: Courtesy

Enjoy an afternoon tea on the Northern Belle luxury train. - Credit: Archant

From fish and chips to afternoon tea, enjoy top-notch food and drink with views of the Norfolk countryside on these themed trains.

Fish and chips at French's, Wells' fish and chip shop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Enjoy fish and chips on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Denise Bradley

1. Fish and Chip Train

Where: Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA

When: Various dates from June 1 to September 21, 6.30pm departure

Price: £25pp, nnrailway.co.uk or call 01263 820800

Tuck into the British staple followed by a tub of ice cream from Ronaldo Ices on The North Norfolk Fryer.

The train will go on an hour-and-a-half trip from Sheringham to Holt and back and there will also be a bar on board.

A train on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

A train on the Mid Norfolk Railway. - Credit: IAN BURT

2. Afternoon High Tea Train 

Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

When: Various dates from now until September 18, 3.45pm departure 

Price: £34.50pp, midnorfolkrailway.co.uk or call 01362 851723

Enjoy finger sandwiches, locally baked scones and a selection of delicious cakes served on an elegant three-tier stand.

The train, which is to be powered by steam, will go on a round trip from Dereham and will return by 5.20pm. 

The Bure Valley Railway runs between Aylsham and Wroxham. 

The Bure Valley Railway runs between Aylsham and Wroxham. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

3. Strawberries and Steam

Where: Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW/Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July, departures from 10am in Aylsham and from 11.15am in Wroxham 

Price: Return tickets - Adults (16+): £16, children (5-15): £8, under 5s: free, dogs: £3.50, bvrw.co.uk or call 01263 733858

A taste of British summer awaits visitors to the Bure Valley Railway on weekends in July, with single and return journeys available from both Aylsham and Wroxham.

Every full fare-paying customer gets a free treat of locally-sourced strawberries and cream, which needs to be collected from Aylsham Station in the Whistlestop Café. 

Richard and Gill Guenigault about to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Richard and Gill Guenigault about to board the Northern Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

4. Classic Afternoon Tea on the Northern Belle 

Where: Norwich Station, Station Approach, Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1EF

When: July 1, departure at 12.15pm

Price: £260pp, northernbelle.co.uk 

The Northern Belle luxury train, once part of the iconic Orient Express Group, returns to Norwich this summer for a round-trip through the countryside.

Guests will get a welcome drink of prosecco, a traditional afternoon tea, including sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and scones, and onboard entertainment. 

Also running on the same day is The Spirit of Travel Lunch with a seven-course meal. 

Beer brewed with Norfolk barley was celebrated at Norwich's City of Ale festival. Picture : ANTONY K

Ale By Rails is coming to the Mid-Norfolk Railway. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

5. Ales By Rails 

Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

When: August 26 to 29

Price: Trains times TBC at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk, beer tent at Dereham Station will have free entry

The railway line will be transformed into an 11-mile beer festival, with the main festival site in Dereham.

There will be a beer tent with real ales and ciders from around the country and local breweries alongside a live music stage. 

Most trains will also have local bottled ales available. 

Dining trains return to the North Norfolk Railway, departing from Sheringham Station. 

Sip gin on a steam train on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

6. The Gin Train

Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA

When: June 16, July 22, August 11, September 1, board from 6pm with departure at 6.30pm 

Price: £45pp, nnrailway.co.uk or call 01263 820800

Step on board and enjoy five specially-selected gins as the steam train makes two return journeys from Sheringham to Holt, returning at 9.15pm. 

Your ticket also includes a generous mezze of cold meats and cheeses and a cheesecake to accompany your tipples. 

A cream tea dining train on the North Norfolk Railway. 

A cream tea dining train on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

7. Cream Tea on a Steam Train 

Where: North Norfolk Railway, Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway, Station Approach, Sheringham, NR26 8RA

When: Various dates from now until September 29, departure at 3.10pm

Price: £25pp, nnrailway.co.uk or call 01263 820800

Enjoy a traditional cream tea as you steam between Sheringham and Holt and back again, arriving from 4.10pm to 4.20pm.

The tea will include freshly-baked fruit scones with clotted cream and jam, a pot of tea, and a slice of homemade cake. 

