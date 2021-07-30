Folk On The Pier festival moves for 2021

Published: 10:28 AM July 30, 2021

Folk on the Pier music festival with performances on Cromer Pier and around the town.

Popular Cromer music festival Folk On The Pier will move to Overstrand for this year's event renaming itself Folk On The Strand.

The event will be held at the village's Belfry Arts Centre from September 17 to 19, with tickets priced at £60 for the full week or £14 each with the exception of the final night which costs £8.

Artists performing include Richard Digance, Kevin Dempsey and Joe Broughton, The Spikedrivers, Rattlebox and The Bounty Hounds.

It comes after the event was postponed at Cromer Pavilion Theatre due to uncertainty caused by Covid restrictions.

The Cromer event has now been moved to 2022, with the exact same line-up including a festival closing set from Fairport Convention.

Festival director, Scott Butler, said: "The longer the latest lockdown continued and despite the roll out of the vaccine, it remained uncertain whether certain types of events could take place at their normally full capacity for the foreseeable future.

"I felt it was unfair for the many loyal fans to be kept in the dark about any plans."