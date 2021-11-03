News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Light trails to visit in Norfolk this winter

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:03 AM November 3, 2021
Huge light sculpture at Houghton Hall, north Norfolk, part of its autumn winter showcase

The exhibition also includes a series of new holographic artworks, prints and immersive laser and LED installations - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

As the nights draw in, there's never been a better time to wrap up warm and take a stroll around a beautifully illuminated trail.

Take a look at our guide of some of the light trails to visit in Norfolk this winter. 

528 Hz Love Frequency is on show at Houghton Hall 22 October - 23 December 2021.

Chris Levine's 528 Hz Love Frequency is on show at Houghton Hall 22 October - 23 December 2021. - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

Chris Levine at Houghton Hall

Where? Houghton, Norfolk

When? October 22 - December 23

Price: Adults £18, children free

Houghton Hall has been transformed by a major solo exhibition of contemporary British artist Chris Levine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  1. 4 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
  2. 5 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  3. 6 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  4. 7 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
  5. 8 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
  6. 9 'Ridiculous' - Village objects to 100ft 4G mast plan
  7. 10 Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group

Named 528 Hz Love Frequency, the trail features a series of new holographic artworks, print pieces and large immersive laser and LED installations.

This is a body of new work created specifically for Houghton Hall.

The Enchanted Journey of Light is coming to Thursford next month. Pic: The Thursford Collection

The Enchanted Journey of Light is coming to Thursford. - Credit: Archant

Enchanted Journey of Light

Where? Thursford, Norfolk 

When? November 17 - December 13

Price: Adults £18, under-2s free

Visitors will journey into the Santa’s Magical Journey site to spot everything from toy workshops to snowy forests. 

They'll also travel past penguins and polar bears to giant-sized teddy bears and see how the elves have loaded Santa’s sleigh.

Unfortunately people won't be able to meet Father Christmas due to Covid restrictions. 

Throughout their journey customers will meet lots of fantasy characters including the snowman family.

You'll certainly be feeling festive after visiting the Luminate Light Trail at the Sandringham Estat

You'll certainly be feeling festive after visiting the Luminate Light Trail at the Sandringham Estate Picture: Contributed by Luminate - Credit: Archant

Sandringham Winter Light Trail

Where? Sandringham, Norfolk

When? November 12 - December 19

Price: Adults £16.50, 3-15 year olds £11.50, under-3s free

Nestled deep within the Queen's private estate awaits an illuminated trail to enthral visitor's senses.

As darkness descends, take an enchanting journey weaving through a captivating light trail at the Country Park at Sandringham.

The mile-long trail features stunning lighting elements and light play, all set to ambient music.

Norwich Love Light Valentines Day 2020 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Love Light Valentines Day 2020 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Love Light Norwich

Where? Norwich, Norfolk

When? February 17 - 19

Price: Free

Love Light Norwich returns with stunning new installations, projections, and performances all designed to amaze and delight.

See much-loved landmarks transformed into vibrant artworks, enjoy fantastic performances from renowned artists and become part of the festival with interactive installations.

Themed around love and belonging, Love Light Norwich takes the dark February nights and conjures a beautiful experience. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast, taken from Skelding Hill, Sheringham

Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon