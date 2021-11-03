Light trails to visit in Norfolk this winter
- Credit: Michael Fung Photography
As the nights draw in, there's never been a better time to wrap up warm and take a stroll around a beautifully illuminated trail.
Take a look at our guide of some of the light trails to visit in Norfolk this winter.
Chris Levine at Houghton Hall
Where? Houghton, Norfolk
When? October 22 - December 23
Price: Adults £18, children free
Houghton Hall has been transformed by a major solo exhibition of contemporary British artist Chris Levine.
Most Read
- 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
- 3 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
- 4 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
- 5 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
- 6 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
- 7 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
- 8 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
- 9 'Ridiculous' - Village objects to 100ft 4G mast plan
- 10 Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group
Named 528 Hz Love Frequency, the trail features a series of new holographic artworks, print pieces and large immersive laser and LED installations.
This is a body of new work created specifically for Houghton Hall.
Enchanted Journey of Light
Where? Thursford, Norfolk
When? November 17 - December 13
Price: Adults £18, under-2s free
Visitors will journey into the Santa’s Magical Journey site to spot everything from toy workshops to snowy forests.
They'll also travel past penguins and polar bears to giant-sized teddy bears and see how the elves have loaded Santa’s sleigh.
Unfortunately people won't be able to meet Father Christmas due to Covid restrictions.
Throughout their journey customers will meet lots of fantasy characters including the snowman family.
Sandringham Winter Light Trail
Where? Sandringham, Norfolk
When? November 12 - December 19
Price: Adults £16.50, 3-15 year olds £11.50, under-3s free
Nestled deep within the Queen's private estate awaits an illuminated trail to enthral visitor's senses.
As darkness descends, take an enchanting journey weaving through a captivating light trail at the Country Park at Sandringham.
The mile-long trail features stunning lighting elements and light play, all set to ambient music.
Love Light Norwich
Where? Norwich, Norfolk
When? February 17 - 19
Price: Free
Love Light Norwich returns with stunning new installations, projections, and performances all designed to amaze and delight.
See much-loved landmarks transformed into vibrant artworks, enjoy fantastic performances from renowned artists and become part of the festival with interactive installations.
Themed around love and belonging, Love Light Norwich takes the dark February nights and conjures a beautiful experience.