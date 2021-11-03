Things to do

The exhibition also includes a series of new holographic artworks, prints and immersive laser and LED installations - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

As the nights draw in, there's never been a better time to wrap up warm and take a stroll around a beautifully illuminated trail.

Take a look at our guide of some of the light trails to visit in Norfolk this winter.

Chris Levine's 528 Hz Love Frequency is on show at Houghton Hall 22 October - 23 December 2021. - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

Chris Levine at Houghton Hall

Where? Houghton, Norfolk

When? October 22 - December 23

Price: Adults £18, children free

Houghton Hall has been transformed by a major solo exhibition of contemporary British artist Chris Levine.

Named 528 Hz Love Frequency, the trail features a series of new holographic artworks, print pieces and large immersive laser and LED installations.

This is a body of new work created specifically for Houghton Hall.

The Enchanted Journey of Light is coming to Thursford. - Credit: Archant

Enchanted Journey of Light

Where? Thursford, Norfolk

When? November 17 - December 13

Price: Adults £18, under-2s free

Visitors will journey into the Santa’s Magical Journey site to spot everything from toy workshops to snowy forests.

They'll also travel past penguins and polar bears to giant-sized teddy bears and see how the elves have loaded Santa’s sleigh.

Unfortunately people won't be able to meet Father Christmas due to Covid restrictions.

Throughout their journey customers will meet lots of fantasy characters including the snowman family.

You'll certainly be feeling festive after visiting the Luminate Light Trail at the Sandringham Estate Picture: Contributed by Luminate - Credit: Archant

Sandringham Winter Light Trail

Where? Sandringham, Norfolk

When? November 12 - December 19

Price: Adults £16.50, 3-15 year olds £11.50, under-3s free

Nestled deep within the Queen's private estate awaits an illuminated trail to enthral visitor's senses.

As darkness descends, take an enchanting journey weaving through a captivating light trail at the Country Park at Sandringham.

The mile-long trail features stunning lighting elements and light play, all set to ambient music.

Norwich Love Light Valentines Day 2020 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Love Light Norwich

Where? Norwich, Norfolk

When? February 17 - 19

Price: Free

Love Light Norwich returns with stunning new installations, projections, and performances all designed to amaze and delight.

See much-loved landmarks transformed into vibrant artworks, enjoy fantastic performances from renowned artists and become part of the festival with interactive installations.

Themed around love and belonging, Love Light Norwich takes the dark February nights and conjures a beautiful experience.