5 of the best places to go for a spring walk in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2022
Morston Quay to Cockthorpe circular walk route follows the Norfolk Coast Path National trail PHOTO:

Norfolk is full of great places to go for a walk. - Credit: Archant

With a sunny weekend on the cards choosing where to go for a walk in Norfolk can often be a challenge.

But to help you choose, here are some options to blow the cobwebs away.

The Queen has been staying at Wood Farm Cottage, at Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate

The Sandringham Estate is popular with tourists and recognised as a great walking route. - Credit: Chris Bishop

1. Sandringham Estate Country Park

The Queen's Sandringham Estate is a popular walking spot for many.

The Royal Park is open daily throughout the year and offers two waymarked nature trails, with one a mile and a half long and the other two-and-a-half miles long.

Set across 243 hectares, the park can also be used for cycling and is dog friendly.

A quiet corner of Gooderstone Water Gardens with four of the linking bridges in sight. City:Gooder

The Gooderstone Water Garden is a large water garden possessing a large variety of plants and nature. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

2. Gooderstone Water Gardens

Considered a hidden gem in Norfolk, the Gooderstone Water Garden is a large water garden possessing a large variety of plants and nature.

With flat grassy paths, an abundance of seating options and mature trees, the garden changes day by day.

Open all year round, dogs on leads are welcome.

Foxley Wood, which is hosting a mini-beast hunt on May 30Photo: IAN BURT

Foxley Wood is about 6,000 years old. - Credit: Archant

3. Foxley Wood

Renowned as a hotspot for butterflies, spring is the best time of year to visit Foxley Wood.

Estimated to be about 6,000 years old, Norfolk Wildlife Trust bought Foxley in 1988 and have been restoring it ever since.

Many of the common woodland birds can be spotted in Foxley Wood, including green and great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch, treecreeper, marsh tit and jay.

Dogs are not permitted.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY AUGUST 16 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Undated handout photo issued by the National T

The Blickling Estate walk is set across four and a half miles. - Credit: PA/National Trust

4. Blickling Estate

The Blickling Estate walk is an ideal walk for adventurer families.

Set across four and a half miles, the walk takes hikers through points of interest including Long Plantation, Great Wood, the Tower, Brickyard and Mausoleum.

Dogs are welcome but owners are advised to keep the pets on leads around livestock.

The National Trust Blakeney Point. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

England's largest grey seal colony live at Blakeney Point. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

5. Blakeney Point Coastal Walk

Set over three miles, Blakeney Point is home to England's largest grey seal colony and many summer breeding birds.

Blakeney Point's four mile long shingle spit to the sand dunes near the Lifeboat House is home to a range of unusual plants and wildlife.

No dogs are permitted on Blakeney Point between April 1 and August 15.

