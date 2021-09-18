5 medieval churches to visit in the Broads
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015
Riverside churches in the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads are being highlighted by the National Churches Trust's Explore Churches website.
Churches in the Broads have been featured among the best churches in national parks across the country.
These are some of the best medieval churches in the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads that you should visit.
St Michael the Archangel
Where: The Walk, Beccles NR34 9HE
When: 9am-3pm
Built in 1350 by the Abbott of Bury St Edmunds, this is the church that Lord Horatio Nelson's parents were married in. It was built on the grounds of a Saxon church in the fishing port, and now contains oak choir stalls and a Norwich mayor's tomb.
St Catherine
Where: Norwich Rd, Ludham, Great Yarmouth NR29 5QA
When: Open from 8.30am every day
Built during the 1300s, this church has a hammer-beam roof, a decorated octagonal font, and the rare royal arms of Elizabeth I. This church replaced an older one to reflect the wealth of the population.
St Michael and All Angels
Where: Church Road, Barton Turf, Wroxham NR12 8YU
When: 9am-5pm
This 14th-century church contains a rood screen with the nine orders of angels and a climbable tower. There are also six bells, the oldest of which is from Potter Heigham and was made in 1535.
St Helen
Where: Woodbastwick Rd, Ranworth, Norwich NR13 6HS
When: 9.30am-5.30pm
Known as the 'Cathedral of the Broads', this church overlooks Bure Valley. The church was completed in 1453 and has three treasures: the painted rood screen, the cantor's desk, and the Antiphoner.
St Mary the Virgin
Where: Church Rd, Blundeston NR32 5AJ
When: Open every day
The Norman church was replaced in the 10th century and now includes a rood screen, memorials, and early English glass. This was where Charles Dickens set the opening chapters of David Copperfield.