5 medieval churches to visit in the Broads

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM September 18, 2021   
The far reaching view across Malthouse Broad from St Helens Church in Ranworth. Picture: James Bass

The far reaching view across Malthouse Broad from St Helens Church in Ranworth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Riverside churches in the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads are being highlighted by the National Churches Trust's Explore Churches website.

Churches in the Broads have been featured among the best churches in national parks across the country. 

These are some of the best medieval churches in the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads that you should visit.

St Michael the Archangel church in Beccles

St Michael the Archangel church in Beccles - Credit: Google

St Michael the Archangel

Where: The Walk, Beccles NR34 9HE

When: 9am-3pm

Built in 1350 by the Abbott of Bury St Edmunds, this is the church that Lord Horatio Nelson's parents were married in. It was built on the grounds of a Saxon church in the fishing port, and now contains oak choir stalls and a Norwich mayor's tomb.

Exterior view of St Catherines Church, LudhamPicture: James BassFor: FilerEastern Daily Press © 2009

St Catherines church in Ludham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

St Catherine

Where: Norwich Rd, Ludham, Great Yarmouth NR29 5QA

When: Open from 8.30am every day

Built during the 1300s, this church has a hammer-beam roof, a decorated octagonal font, and the rare royal arms of Elizabeth I. This church replaced an older one to reflect the wealth of the population.

St Michael of All Angels church in Barton turf

St Michael of All Angels church in Barton turf - Credit: Google

St Michael and All Angels

Where: Church Road, Barton Turf, Wroxham NR12 8YU

When: 9am-5pm

This 14th-century church contains a rood screen with the nine orders of angels and a climbable tower. There are also six bells, the oldest of which is from Potter Heigham and was made in 1535.

St Helen church in Ranworth

St Helen church in Ranworth - Credit: Google

St Helen

Where: Woodbastwick Rd, Ranworth, Norwich NR13 6HS

When: 9.30am-5.30pm

Known as the 'Cathedral of the Broads', this church overlooks Bure Valley. The church was completed in 1453 and has three treasures: the painted rood screen, the cantor's desk, and the Antiphoner.

St Mary the Virgin church in Blundeston

St Mary the Virgin church in Blundeston - Credit: Google

St Mary the Virgin

Where: Church Rd, Blundeston NR32 5AJ

When: Open every day 

The Norman church was replaced in the 10th century and now includes a rood screen, memorials, and early English glass. This was where Charles Dickens set the opening chapters of David Copperfield.

Norfolk
Suffolk

Grace Piercy
Dan Grimmer
Robbie Nichols
