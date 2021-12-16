Major festival announces first acts for 2022

The line-up has been announced for Red Rooster Festival 2022 at Euston Hall. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Red Rooster Festival, which is a celebration of blues and country music, is returning in 2022 and the first names on the line-up have been announced.

It takes place at Euston Hall, near Thetford, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border and next year it runs from Thursday, June 2 until Saturday, June 4.

The Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars, formed by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson in 1996, have been confirmed.

Cedric Burnside is performing at Red Rooster Festival 2022. - Credit: Abraham Rowe

Joining them will be singer-songwriter, while blues guitarist Cedric Burnside and Robert Finley will bring a masterclass in rhythm and blues.

Straight out of Saskatoon, Canada, The Sheepdogs will make their Rooster debut and San Francisco’s Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express will play the main stage in 2022.

Also joining them on the bill is Elles Bailey, Danny George Wilson, Sister Suzie, Dom Pipkin & The Ikos and Eddie Pillar.

Weekend camping tickets cost £109.50 (plus booking fee), teens are £50 and under-12s are free — book at redrooster.org.uk