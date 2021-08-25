News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Firework display set to Disney music returning for Bonfire Night

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:31 PM August 25, 2021   
Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display.

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display set to Disney music. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Families will be transported to A Whole New World this autumn as a Norfolk attraction is bringing back its popular firework display set to Disney tunes.

Wroxham Barns is holding its low bang firework event on Thursday, November 4 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm.

It is has been created so it does not disturb the animals and it is also suitable for younger children.

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event is back by popular demand after selling out over three nights last November and it also returned in April this year to celebrate the reopening of outdoor attractions under the roadmap out of lockdown.

While restrictions have lifted, the event will still feature socially distanced pitches for up to six people, which are three metre by three metre squares, as it worked so well last time. 

Guests need to bring their own chairs and blankets and there will be food trucks and a bar.

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Dylan, Edie and Leah Graham.

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Dylan, Edie and Leah Graham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The main display will be set to Disney music and it is expected to be the biggest and best yet with double the budget. 

Tickets also include entry into the Junior Farm and Fun Park from 5.30pm, with animals to meet and rides to enjoy. 

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "Last year we had virtually written off doing anything due to Covid, but once people came back through the doors we realised we could do stuff safely.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today
  2. 2 World first as Norfolk and Norwich offers new cancer treatment
  3. 3 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
  1. 4 Norfolk beer garden named among best in country
  2. 5 Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park
  3. 6 Six new dental practices to open across Norfolk and Waveney
  4. 7 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Crane plucks Smart car from river after fork lift knocks it in
  6. 9 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  7. 10 Air ambulance on scene of A11 crash as road reopens

"With the fireworks we wanted to offer a normal experience in a quite abnormal situation.

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework event. 

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework event. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

"Even in normal times if you don't diversify you die and we are passionate about expanding our attraction, which has been going for nearly 40 years.

"Next year, we are adding more adventure play to the Junior Farm and Fun Park and are planning a children's festival throughout the summer.

"The previous firework events have sold out within minutes through the mailing list so get in there quick."

Sign-up for the mailing list at wroxhambarns.co.uk/mailing-list and tickets go on sale on Friday, August 27 at 7pm and on general sale, if still available, at 9pm. 

Bonfire Night
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
QEH possible site

Rebuild the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Heigham Grove alleyway

Norwich Live

Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon