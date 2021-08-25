Firework display set to Disney music returning for Bonfire Night

Published: 3:31 PM August 25, 2021

Families will be transported to A Whole New World this autumn as a Norfolk attraction is bringing back its popular firework display set to Disney tunes.

Wroxham Barns is holding its low bang firework event on Thursday, November 4 from 5.30pm until 8.30pm.

It is has been created so it does not disturb the animals and it is also suitable for younger children.

The Clements family enjoying the low bang firework display at Wroxham Barns Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event is back by popular demand after selling out over three nights last November and it also returned in April this year to celebrate the reopening of outdoor attractions under the roadmap out of lockdown.

While restrictions have lifted, the event will still feature socially distanced pitches for up to six people, which are three metre by three metre squares, as it worked so well last time.

Guests need to bring their own chairs and blankets and there will be food trucks and a bar.

Wroxham Barns hosts a child friendly low bang firework display. Dylan, Edie and Leah Graham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The main display will be set to Disney music and it is expected to be the biggest and best yet with double the budget.

Tickets also include entry into the Junior Farm and Fun Park from 5.30pm, with animals to meet and rides to enjoy.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "Last year we had virtually written off doing anything due to Covid, but once people came back through the doors we realised we could do stuff safely.

"With the fireworks we wanted to offer a normal experience in a quite abnormal situation.

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework event. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

"Even in normal times if you don't diversify you die and we are passionate about expanding our attraction, which has been going for nearly 40 years.

"Next year, we are adding more adventure play to the Junior Farm and Fun Park and are planning a children's festival throughout the summer.

"The previous firework events have sold out within minutes through the mailing list so get in there quick."

Sign-up for the mailing list at wroxhambarns.co.uk/mailing-list and tickets go on sale on Friday, August 27 at 7pm and on general sale, if still available, at 9pm.