Dance the night away at this Halloween pizza disco party

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:59 AM October 19, 2022
Updated: 12:33 PM October 19, 2022
The Fire Pit in Wendling has teamed up with silent disco company Lokee to host a Halloween party for all the family

The Fire Pit has teamed up with silent disco company Lokee to host a Halloween party for all the family with wood-fired pizzas and silent disco - Credit: The Fire Pit

A campsite and venue is hoping to get "groovy and gruesome" this Halloween with its free silent disco party.

Fire Pit Camp in Wendling, near Dereham, has teamed up with Lokee, a silent disco events company, to host two nights of dancing and pizza on Saturday, October 22 and October 29.

People can boogie the night away inside a yurt in the warehouse bar from 5pm until late with two DJs spinning records throughout.

Revellers can dance the night away inside the disco room at The Fire Pit Camp in Wendling

Revellers can dance the night away inside the disco room at The Fire Pit Camp in Wendling - Credit: Lokee

Organiser Beth Sturgeon said: "We are really looking forward to the party and we have been working on curating the perfect Halloween playlist. 

"The disco room will offer an intimate space to dance away and the warehouse bar has been decorated with lots of spooky decor."

The event is for all the family with child-friendly music until 9pm and a trick-or-treat trail as well. 

Wood-fired pizzas will be available from 5pm to 9pm but booking is advised to secure a table.

There will also be Halloween-inspired cocktails to enjoy.

