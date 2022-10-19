Dance the night away at this Halloween pizza disco party
- Credit: The Fire Pit
A campsite and venue is hoping to get "groovy and gruesome" this Halloween with its free silent disco party.
Fire Pit Camp in Wendling, near Dereham, has teamed up with Lokee, a silent disco events company, to host two nights of dancing and pizza on Saturday, October 22 and October 29.
People can boogie the night away inside a yurt in the warehouse bar from 5pm until late with two DJs spinning records throughout.
Organiser Beth Sturgeon said: "We are really looking forward to the party and we have been working on curating the perfect Halloween playlist.
"The disco room will offer an intimate space to dance away and the warehouse bar has been decorated with lots of spooky decor."
The event is for all the family with child-friendly music until 9pm and a trick-or-treat trail as well.
Wood-fired pizzas will be available from 5pm to 9pm but booking is advised to secure a table.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
- 2 Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road
- 3 Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby
- 4 Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47
- 5 Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea
- 6 New poll shows every Norfolk Tory MP losing their seat... except one
- 7 Jury told murder victim was stabbed over 20 times by woman she had just met
- 8 Shock for sports centre staff as 3G pitch is invaded by crabs
- 9 Drivers caught going wrong way through one-way system
- 10 North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award
There will also be Halloween-inspired cocktails to enjoy.