7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this August

Published: 9:00 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 10:17 AM August 4, 2021

The Open Air Film and Street Food Festival is coming to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

From a celebration of Thailand to a music and motoring extravaganza, here are some of the best Norfolk festivals happening this August.

These upcoming events all still have tickets available:

1. What: Interlude in the Close

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close

When: Until August 30

Cost: Various prices, norwichtheatre.org

Lost in Translation Circus brings its circus cabaret Luminosa to the INTERLUDE in the CLOSE outdoor season in Norwich - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Outdoor theatre season Interlude continues until the end of August, with a jam-packed programme of shows in a big top tent.

It has been organised by Norwich Theatre in partnership with Lost in Translation Circus and the latter will be bringing the event to a close with its cabaret show Luminosa from August 24 to 30.

Other highlights this month include The Importance of Being Earnest (August 7), Sarah and Duck's Big Top Birthday (August 10-14) and comedian Karl Minns (August 17-18).

The Magic of Thailand Festival is returning to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

2. What: Magic of Thailand Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich

When: August 14 to 15, 10am-7pm

Cost: Day tickets: aged 12 and over: £4, under-12s: free but tickets still need to be booked, magicofthailand.co.uk, also available on the gate

This touring event is returning to Norwich for 2021 and aims to bring Thailand to your doorstep with delicious food and unmissable entertainment.

The programme includes traditional Thai dancing, shows with spectacular costumes and eating contest I'm British, Get Me Out of Here!, which has included chicken feet and maggots in the past.

There will also be a traditional market, selling everything from items for the home to clothes, and children's rides.

The Strumpshaw Tree Fair returns for 2021. - Credit: Contributed

3. What: Strumpshaw Tree Fair

Where: Strumpshaw Steam Museum and Park

When: August 14-15, 10am-5pm

Cost: Adults: £10, children (5-12): £5, under-5s: free, strumpshawtreefair.co.uk, also available on gate payable by cash, cash also needed for stalls and beer tent

The Strumpshaw Tree Fair returns this month and it is a celebration of wood crafters, artisans and East Anglian traditions, with demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The grounds will be transformed to transport you back to the Albion tree fairs of old, but with a Norfolk twist, in a Covid-safe environment.

There will also be live folk and traditional music, a dance tent, circus workshops, tasty food and even a pub with beer from Norfolk Brewhouse.

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, will appear at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: PA

4. What: Great Yarmouth Comic Con

Where: Great Yarmouth Racecourse

When: August 14-15, 10am-5pm

Cost: Day tickets: adults and teens (13+): £7, children (5-12): £5/weekend tickets: adults and teens: £12, children: £8 (all early bird prices), family tickets available, eventbrite.co.uk/e/great-yarmouth-comic-con-2021-tickets-64976585717

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb will top the bill at Great Yarmouth Comic Con this August, with the event returning for the second time.

He will be appearing alongside Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier, EastEnders), Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (The Dark Knight, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

The special guests will be there on both days and there will be Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos, and the event will also have props, stalls, interactive activities and professional cosplayers.

The VW Whitenoise Festival is set to return for its 17th year, at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: VW Whitenoise

5. What: VW Whitenoise Festival

Where: Norfolk Showground, New Costessey

When: August 19-23

Cost: Camping tickets - adults (17+): from £60, teens (13-16): from £30, children (under-12s): free but ticket still required/day tickets - Saturday: adults £25, teens: £12.50, Sunday: adults £11.50, teens £4, again children under-12 free but still require tickets (all tickets plus booking fee and postage), well-behaved dogs on leads welcome, vwwhitenoise.com

This family and dog-friendly festival attracts a mixture of happy campers and day visitors who love great music, food and motors.

The Saturday headliner is DJ Judge Jules, who will perform classic dance anthems with a 10-piece live band.

There will also be a funfair, free roller-skating with Skate Norfolk, fire sculptures, live graffiti led by Norwich artist step39 and craft workshops.

For the motoring enthusiasts, the Show n’ Shine will take place on the Sunday with air-cooled and water-cooled Volkswagens, VAG, Rods, Customs and Retro vehicles, Lowriders and pre-89 classics all welcome, with cash prizes and trophies on offer.

Sponsors Robinsons Volkswagen Norwich will also be showcasing some of its newest models.

Zaks is bringing its mobile burger van to the event, with other local food vendors there too, and there will be Raider Cider and local ales from Wildcraft, Panther and Redwell breweries.

Elsie's Pizza is one of the food vendors that will be at the Open Air Film and Street Food Festival 2021. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

6. What: Open Air Film and Street Food Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich

When: August 26-28

Cost: Adults (16+): £9.50, free child ticket (aged 5-15) with a paying adult on children's films, under-4s: free, additional children and students (with valid ID): £6, picnic passes also available, (all tickets plus booking fee), pup.mhtickets.com/browse

You will be able to enjoy blockbusters and burgers at this summer festival, with 10 films shown over the weekend on a huge LED screen.

On the Thursday evening, Labyrinth and The Lost Boys will be shown and on Friday daytime it will be Kids Club with the remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King as a two-for-one double bill.

On Friday evening is Top Gun and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and on Saturday daytime is another double bill with Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing, which is part of Brunch Club with gin, prosecco and Pimm's on offer.

The final two films on Saturday evening are The Greatest Showman and Grease and there will be six to eight street food vendors each day, including Natural Born Grillers, Elsie's Pizza and Phat Khao.

Maui Waui Festival - Credit: Jerry Tye

7. What: Maui Waui Festival

Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall

When: August 27 to 29

Cost: Day tickets: adults: £50-£65, teens (14-17): £35/weekend ticket (including camping): adults: £118, teens: £60 - under-13s are free but you still need to book. You can also buy tickets from retailers in Norfolk and Waveney - see list or buy online at mauiwauievents.co.uk/mauiwauifestival

This family-friendly festival normally takes place at Peakhill Farm in Leiston in Suffolk, but due to the pandemic it has moved to a new location in Norfolk for 2021.

The event, which is now in its eighth year, is an international festival of music, performance and arts.

Alongside watching world-class bands, there is cabaret, comedy and also a Kids Area, featuring bouncy castles, crafts and archery.