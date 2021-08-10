News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All you need to know about Festival of Sport at Holkham Estate

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:48 AM August 10, 2021   
The Festival of Sport launches at the Holkham Estate this weekend, with stars such as rugby player Austin Healey. 

The Festival of Sport launches at the Holkham Estate this weekend, with top sporting stars there including rugby player Austin Healey. - Credit: Festival of Sport

The Festival of Sport launches at the Holkham Estate this weekend, with coaching from top sporting stars and a whole host of other activities.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event...

What are the dates and timings of the Festival of Sport? 

The event runs from Friday, August 13 until Sunday, August 15, with the gates opening at 2pm on Friday.

The Festival of Sport is suitable for all abilities. 

The Festival of Sport is suitable for all abilities. - Credit: Festival of Sport

What can I expect? 

Children aged five to 17 can discover new sports and improve their skills at ones they already know and love.

There will be coaching from sporting legends, including British world champions and Olympic medallists, and all abilities are welcome.

The sports on offer include rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis, rowing and athletics.

There will also be taster sessions for sports such as trampolining, boxing, MMA, archery, dodgeball and kayaking.

There is lots for adults to do too, including dodgeball, archery and netball sessions, yoga and fun runs.

There will also be a range of activities for under-fives, with entertainers and mini sports sessions. 

Rugby great Will Greenwood will be at the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. 

Rugby great Will Greenwood will be at the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: Festival of Sport

Who are the sporting legends that will be there? 

Among the sporting stars confirmed to attend are England rugby greats Will Greenwood, Austin Healey, Rachael Burford and Mike Tindall, two-time Olympic medal winning rowers Helen Glover and Anna Watkins and former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton.

Other big names include England netball legends Pamela Cookey, Karen Atkinson, Tamsin Greenway and Karen Greig and Norfolk tennis star Olivia Nicholls. 

There will be an outdoor cinema on the Friday night at the Festival of Sport. 

There will be an outdoor cinema on the Friday night at the Festival of Sport. - Credit: Festival of Sport

  

What evening entertainment is there? 

On Friday night there will be a barbecue event with music from Nelson's Shantymen, included in camping tickets, followed by a music medley on the main stage and an open air cinema, then on Saturday night there will be live music. 

The Festival of Sport takes place at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk. 

The Festival of Sport takes place at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk. - Credit: Holkham/@92lloyd

What about food and drink? 

There will be a Taste of Norfolk Food Village at the Festival of Sport, which will feature suppliers from across the county and range from Thai to Mexican dishes.

There will also be an array of vegetarian and vegan options.

Are tickets still available? 

Festival of Sport 2021 is sold out, but you can register for 2022 at festivalofsportuk.com

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
