5 Norfolk events going online over February half-term

Published: 1:52 PM February 9, 2021

Enjoy online show Little Grimm Tales from the comfort of your home over February half-term. - Credit: Copyright (c) Owen Benson 2016

While we may all be stuck indoors at the moment due to lockdown, there are still plenty of online activities and events to keep your children busy over the February half-term holiday.

1. What: Little Grimm Tales

When: February 13 to 21, performance available to watch anytime between those dates

Cost: Household ticket £10, two households £15, puppettheatre.co.uk, suitable for children aged 3+ and their families

Little Grimm Tales brings the excitement of a live show into your living room. - Credit: Contributed by Norwich Puppet Theatre

Box Tale Soup theatre company's latest production features magical tales by The Brothers Grimm and it is a pre-recorded performance that will bring all the excitement of a live show into your living rooms.

Head into the woods with Hansel and Gretel, watch the little elves make beautiful shoes, see a slimy frog become a prince and meet the princess who is champion of hide-and-seek.

This special adventure features beautiful puppets, innovative theatre and spellbinding original music and is part of Norwich Puppet Theatre's online programme.

Your little ones can also get creative with free YouTube workshops to make a moving mouth toad (Beverley Puppet Festival channel) or a paper plate frog (Online Puppet Theatre channel).





2. What: February Fantasy at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

When: February 15 to 19, 1pm daily

Cost: Free

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is running its February Fantasy event online. - Credit: Contributed by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

The Jurassic-themed park in Lenwade is normally packed with families during the school holidays, but its February Fantasy half-term extravaganza will instead go online this year.

It will run throughout the week on the park's social media pages and at 1pm each day, Dippy and members of the Dinomite Gang will broadcast directly to dinosaur fans at home with prizes up for grabs.

Monday will be Animal Day, with the chance to meet some of the animals in the park's secret garden, Tuesday is Adventure Day, which will follow a trail to catch troublesome trolls, Wednesday is Reading Day, with fairy tales read aloud, Thursday is Active Day, featuring Dippy's Dinosaur Disco Dancing, and Friday is Craft Park, with the chance to create frozen fossil fingers using ice.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has also produced a range of at-home activities, including colouring, puzzles and quizzes, designed to be used as part of home-schooling for younger children, which will be available to download from its website.

3. What: Rock Choir, Rock Stars workshops

When: February 17 to 19, various times to choose from

Cost: £25pp with an additional sibling rate of £15pp also available. This price includes three 50-minute teacher-led Zoom sessions, all learning resources and the video and audio recording afterwards, rockchoirrockstars.com

Children can take part in online Rock Choir workshops over half-term. - Credit: Rock Choir

Rock Choir is traditionally an adults only choir, but this February, young singers from around the country will be able to take part in the Rock Choir, Rock Stars programme.

Children aged between six and 16 will take part in virtual singing workshops to improve their technique and will learn song True Colours, as sung by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in the 2016 film Trolls.

At the end of the course, the students will record their vocals and collaborate on the final song and video that will feature the voices of children from across the UK.

The Rock Choir ,Rock Stars half-term course will be led by Jess Allen, who looks after the choirs in Norwich, Beccles, Lowestoft, Wymondham and Thorpe and there is a group for juniors (aged six to 11) and teens (aged 12-16).

4. What: M19: Evade and Escape

When: Available now

Cost: £14.99 if you print the puzzles at home or £24.99 for all materials to be sent to you, historymystery.games

History Mystery managing director Alasdair Willett Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

History Mystery, which already runs escape rooms at venues including The Museum of Norwich and Blickling Church, has launched a play at home game called MI9: Evade and Escape.

You are a WWII allied airman forced to bail out in occupied Belgium, but luckily you’ve been trained to evade capture with tools and techniques supplied by MI9, the wartime escape and evasion specialists.

With the print at home version, you can share the download link with up to five other remote players if you fancy playing with friends or family on Zoom.

5. What: Young Norfolk Writing Competition 2021

When: The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday, May 31

Cost: Free, nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk/ynwc

The National Centre for Writing at Dragon Hall in Norwich which is under development. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

If your child loves writing then make sure they get involved in this competition, created by Young Norfolk Arts and the National Centre for Writing.

Those aged between 11 and 18 can take part and the judges are looking to find the freshest, boldest words in Norfolk with prizes, mentoring opportunities and the chance to have work performed and published.

They can send in up to six pieces of writing, which can be stories, lyrics, narrative for games, graphic stories, poems, spoken word, scripts, podcasts, plays, articles, journalism or essays.



