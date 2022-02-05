10 of the best things to do in Norfolk over February half term

Video

Oi Frog and Friends! at the Norwich Playhouse and the Teddy Bear Express on the Bure Valley Railway are just two of the great Norfolk events running over February half term. - Credit: Supplied/Mark Bullimore

From theatre shows to an exciting light trail, here are some of the best February half term events taking place across Norfolk.

The Circus of Horrors and its Adams Family Show is running at the Hippodrome. - Credit: Supplied

1. The Circus of Horrors Addams Family Show, Great Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: February 17-19, 5pm

Price: Adults: £16-£22, over 60s: £16-£18, under 14s: £12-£15, hippodromecircus.co.uk or call 01493 738877

The Circus of Horrors, as seen on Britain's Got Talent, is coming to the Hippodrome this February and it is an rollercoaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts, with shows running from February 17 to 19 at 8pm.

Running alongside it for the first time ever is a child-friendly Addams Family Show at 5pm each day, perfect for your little monsters.

The Lambing Live event returns to Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

2. Lambing Live, Wroxham

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: February 12-20, 10am-5pm

Price: Junior Farm and Fun Park: From £12.99pp, under 2s: free, wroxhambarns.co.uk

Wroxham Barns is gearing up for its first February half term event in two years, which will see the team welcome 15 pregnant sheep who are preparing to give birth to 26 lambs in the purpose-built Maternity Ewe’nit.

These new arrivals form part of the Lambing Live event, which also includes unlimited rides at the Fun Park, including mini golf, jumping pillows and go karts, combined with access to the Junior Farm.

Head to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this half term. - Credit: Supplied

3. Day out with dinosaurs, Lenwade

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: February 12-20, 10am-5pm (extended hours for half term)

Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The 85-acre park offers true family fun adventure of a Jurassic nature, including animatronic dinosaurs in natural settings, Dippy’s Splash Zone, Secret Animal Garden, Dippy’s Raceway, Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play and Dippy’s Theatre.

Guests can also explore the Dinosaur Trail, Lost World A-mazing Adventure, Pterodactyl’s Treehouse, X-tinction fossil dig and more.

A family enjoying a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

4. Poo Trail, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: February 12-20, 10am-4pm

Price: Adults: £9.95, seniors (60+) children (3-16): £8.95, under 3s: free, pensthorpe.com

The poo trail has been designed by the park to make nature fun and enjoyable for young explorers.

With conservation at its heart, the trail theme allows families to "get to the bottom" of why animal droppings are a vital part of life in the natural world and how much we can learn about our animal friends, just from their dung.

Love Light Norwich is returning this February, pictured is Cupid's Castle projections on Norwich Castle by Illuminos. - Credit: Supplied

5. Love Light Norwich, Norwich

Where: Various locations across Norwich city centre

When: February 17-19, 5.30pm-10pm

Price: Free, lovelightnorwich.co.uk

Love Light Norwich is a free light festival organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which features light installations, special events and performances and the theme is love and belonging.

The main event is the River of Love Procession, which will flow from Norwich Cathedral to The Forum, and will take place from 6pm until 7pm on Saturday, February 19, with a fleet of illuminated boats, a giant octopus and a jellyfish.

The Teddy Bear Express returns to the Bure Valley Railway this half term.

6. Teddy Bear Express, Aylsham

Where: Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW

When: February 12-20

Price: Adults (16+): £16 with two free children's tickets (up to 15 years), bvrw.co.uk

You're sure of a big surprise this half term if you head to the Bure Valley Railway, with the Teddy Bear Express running between Aylsham and Wroxham.

Families can get on at either station and the journey lasts 45 minutes each way, with children encouraged to bring their own teddies and there will be an activity on the trip.

Britain's Got Talent star Ben Langley is heading to The Maddermarket in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

7. The Ben Langley Show, Norwich

Where: The Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR

When: February 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm

Price: £10.50, maddermarket.co.uk

Norwich panto legend and Britain's Got Talent misheard lyric comic Ben Langley brings his one man variety show to the Maddermarket for one day only.

The family show will be a real half term treat, with support from BGT semi-finalist and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

Sheilah Olley, Lottie Waller and Sophie Lewis (L-R) star in Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: Supplied

8. Jack and the Beanstalk, Mundesley

Where: Coronation Hall, 26 Cromer Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BE

When: February 15-19, 7.30pm

Price: Adults: £8, under 12s: £4, buy from The Corner House Café (Cromer Road) daily 10am to 3.30pm (excluding Mondays) or call 01263 720176 or 07810 515930

﻿The Mundesley pantomime, which has been running since 1976, is up and running again after a two year break.

This year's show is Jack and the Beanstalk and all profits are distributed between local charities.

Oi Frog and Friends! is coming to the Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

9. Oi Frog and Friends!, Norwich Theatre Playhouse

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

When: February 9-13, various morning and afternoon shows

Price: From £12, norwichtheatre.org

Based on the bestselling books by Kes Gray and Jim Field, expect this to be an action-packed stage adaptation with songs, puppets and plenty of laughs.

Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal and Playhouse, has a whole host of shows planned for half term including Fireman Sam, the Ministry of Science and Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids - visit the website to see the full programme.

Pirate river trips are running on the Cordon Rouge boat on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Broads Tours

10. Pirate Themed River Trips, Wroxham

Where: Broads Tours, The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8RX

When: February 14-18, 11am and 2pm

Price: Adults and children: £12.50, under 5s: £1, broadstours.co.uk/pirate-themed-river-trips

Get your crew together as Broads Tours is running pirate-themed river trips which last an hour-and-a-half.

The Cordon Rouge double decker boat will be transformed into a pirate ship and there will be activity packs for children.