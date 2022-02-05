Video
10 of the best things to do in Norfolk over February half term
From theatre shows to an exciting light trail, here are some of the best February half term events taking place across Norfolk.
1. The Circus of Horrors Addams Family Show, Great Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: February 17-19, 5pm
Price: Adults: £16-£22, over 60s: £16-£18, under 14s: £12-£15, hippodromecircus.co.uk or call 01493 738877
The Circus of Horrors, as seen on Britain's Got Talent, is coming to the Hippodrome this February and it is an rollercoaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts, with shows running from February 17 to 19 at 8pm.
Running alongside it for the first time ever is a child-friendly Addams Family Show at 5pm each day, perfect for your little monsters.
2. Lambing Live, Wroxham
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: February 12-20, 10am-5pm
Price: Junior Farm and Fun Park: From £12.99pp, under 2s: free, wroxhambarns.co.uk
Wroxham Barns is gearing up for its first February half term event in two years, which will see the team welcome 15 pregnant sheep who are preparing to give birth to 26 lambs in the purpose-built Maternity Ewe’nit.
These new arrivals form part of the Lambing Live event, which also includes unlimited rides at the Fun Park, including mini golf, jumping pillows and go karts, combined with access to the Junior Farm.
3. Day out with dinosaurs, Lenwade
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: February 12-20, 10am-5pm (extended hours for half term)
Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
The 85-acre park offers true family fun adventure of a Jurassic nature, including animatronic dinosaurs in natural settings, Dippy’s Splash Zone, Secret Animal Garden, Dippy’s Raceway, Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play and Dippy’s Theatre.
Guests can also explore the Dinosaur Trail, Lost World A-mazing Adventure, Pterodactyl’s Treehouse, X-tinction fossil dig and more.
4. Poo Trail, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: February 12-20, 10am-4pm
Price: Adults: £9.95, seniors (60+) children (3-16): £8.95, under 3s: free, pensthorpe.com
The poo trail has been designed by the park to make nature fun and enjoyable for young explorers.
With conservation at its heart, the trail theme allows families to "get to the bottom" of why animal droppings are a vital part of life in the natural world and how much we can learn about our animal friends, just from their dung.
5. Love Light Norwich, Norwich
Where: Various locations across Norwich city centre
When: February 17-19, 5.30pm-10pm
Price: Free, lovelightnorwich.co.uk
Love Light Norwich is a free light festival organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which features light installations, special events and performances and the theme is love and belonging.
The main event is the River of Love Procession, which will flow from Norwich Cathedral to The Forum, and will take place from 6pm until 7pm on Saturday, February 19, with a fleet of illuminated boats, a giant octopus and a jellyfish.
6. Teddy Bear Express, Aylsham
Where: Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW
When: February 12-20
Price: Adults (16+): £16 with two free children's tickets (up to 15 years), bvrw.co.uk
You're sure of a big surprise this half term if you head to the Bure Valley Railway, with the Teddy Bear Express running between Aylsham and Wroxham.
Families can get on at either station and the journey lasts 45 minutes each way, with children encouraged to bring their own teddies and there will be an activity on the trip.
7. The Ben Langley Show, Norwich
Where: The Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR
When: February 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm
Price: £10.50, maddermarket.co.uk
Norwich panto legend and Britain's Got Talent misheard lyric comic Ben Langley brings his one man variety show to the Maddermarket for one day only.
The family show will be a real half term treat, with support from BGT semi-finalist and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.
8. Jack and the Beanstalk, Mundesley
Where: Coronation Hall, 26 Cromer Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BE
When: February 15-19, 7.30pm
Price: Adults: £8, under 12s: £4, buy from The Corner House Café (Cromer Road) daily 10am to 3.30pm (excluding Mondays) or call 01263 720176 or 07810 515930
The Mundesley pantomime, which has been running since 1976, is up and running again after a two year break.
This year's show is Jack and the Beanstalk and all profits are distributed between local charities.
9. Oi Frog and Friends!, Norwich Theatre Playhouse
Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
When: February 9-13, various morning and afternoon shows
Price: From £12, norwichtheatre.org
Based on the bestselling books by Kes Gray and Jim Field, expect this to be an action-packed stage adaptation with songs, puppets and plenty of laughs.
Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal and Playhouse, has a whole host of shows planned for half term including Fireman Sam, the Ministry of Science and Shlomo's Beatbox Adventure for Kids - visit the website to see the full programme.
10. Pirate Themed River Trips, Wroxham
Where: Broads Tours, The Bridge, Wroxham, NR12 8RX
When: February 14-18, 11am and 2pm
Price: Adults and children: £12.50, under 5s: £1, broadstours.co.uk/pirate-themed-river-trips
Get your crew together as Broads Tours is running pirate-themed river trips which last an hour-and-a-half.
The Cordon Rouge double decker boat will be transformed into a pirate ship and there will be activity packs for children.