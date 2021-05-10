Feastival celebrating local food and drink announced for Norwich

Published: 4:03 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM May 10, 2021

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Anna Stevenson

A feast for foodies has been announced for Norwich this summer, featuring stalls from local producers and street food traders.

Feastival at The Forum is planned for the weekend of September 18 and 19 and will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers.

It is free to attend and part of Heritage Open Days 2021, which takes place across the UK every September with a whole host of events celebrating history and culture.

The Forum Trust coordinates the programme for Norfolk and the Feastival has been created to mark this year's nationwide theme of Edible England.

Katie Ellis, Norfolk Heritage Open Days festival producer, said: "Feastival at The Forum will showcase the very best of Norfolk’s great culinary heritage.

"We want to celebrate this heritage and enable visitors to find out all about the fascinating stories from the local producers taking part.

"From mustard to chocolate, and gin to jam, there is something for everyone.

"The Feastival is a new event as part of Heritage Open Days 2021 and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from Norfolk and further afield.”

Traders confirmed to attend so far include Dereham-based Essence Foods, producers of Monty's Mustard and King's Lynn-based WhataHoot Gin.

Jason and Nicky Crown, from WhataHoot Gin, said: “We are thrilled to be attending Feastival at The Forum as part of Heritage Open Days this year.

"It is lovely to have a food and drink event which has a real focus on Norfolk’s rich food and farming heritage.”

Throughout the weekend there will also be street food stalls, talks and other food related events and activities.

Visitors will also be able to learn more about animal breeds unique to Norfolk.

Members of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust will be in residence at the Feastival with some furry friends.

The full Heritage Open Days programme will be announced in July and Feastival at The Forum will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

The Heritage Open Days Festival runs from September 10 to 19 2021, with all updates at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk