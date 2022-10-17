Free fireworks display with live music back in King's Lynn for 2022

Fawkes in the Walks firework display over the Red Mount Chapel - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A free fireworks event is back with a bang in King's Lynn this year.

Fawkes in the Walks, organised by West Norfolk Council, is taking place on Friday, November 4.

The event will start at 6pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm, and the fireworks begin at 8pm.

Stalls selling food and novelties will be dotted around the site.

Simon Rowe and the team from Radio West Norfolk will be entertaining the crowd before live performances from Vex and The Chebbs.

Fawkes in the Walks is free to attend but there may be charges for other activities.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and bringing pets is not advised.

The entrance to the Walks from Seven Sisters, the Library gates and County Court Road will be closed at 7.45pm.

Those entering after this will need to use Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road.