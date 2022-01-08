Why I love Norfolk: Kate Morfoot
Memory
As I child I loved going for walks with my grandparents and mother down the country lanes where they used to live in Welborne, near Dereham. We used to walk ‘around the candlesticks’ - there's a lane in the village called Candle Stick. Sometimes it seemed so far, my little legs would ache, but I knew once we got home there would be tea and homemade buns and Norfolk shortcake waiting and I would need a sleep.
My earliest Norfolk memory was a family day out to Blickling Hall when I was around three years old, it was a special day with my family and my Aunty Isabel and Uncle Ken home from America. I wore a special red velvet dress and remember riding the stone lions.
Landmark
The Norfolk Nelson’s County sign on the A11. I always give a sigh of relief or a 'Yippee!' in the car if I have been travelling away for a period of time. The sign makes me smile that I’m back home.
Town/city/village
Hardley, near Loddon. It’s a relatively unknow hamlet down a dead-end, but it has the most amazing countryside, wildlife, views and walks. It’s on the Wherryman’s Way and nearby there’s a fabulous walk to Loddon via the Hardley Flood (part of this is currently closed). I had much fun on my motorboat on the River Chet. There’s a lot of history there as it’s where I used to live where I began Jungle PR in 2004 and where I got married at St Margaret’s Church.
Place to eat
My favourites are Haggle, St Benedict’s Street, Norwich, The Ordnance Arms Thai in Guist, the Merchants of Spice, Norwich and afternoon tea at The Assembly Rooms.
Pub
The Dun Cow, Salthouse, for the wonderful fish and chips and the incredible marsh views. And Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham for its incredible food and lovely pub atmosphere.
Attraction or day out
My favourite yearly day out is the Royal Norfolk Show. It’s a celebration of Norfolk and it's wonderful to meet up with friends and bump into people I don’t see from year to year.
My favourite day out is a long walk along a river or the coast. My most enjoyable walks are sections of the Norfolk Coast Path, the Wherryman’s Way from Hardley to Langley and the River Wensum circular walk from Swanton Morley. I have two black Labradors, a blue whippet and a Norfolk Terrier who all love a day trip out for a breezy walk and a trip to the pub where inevitably they get chips.
Beach
Favourites are Brancaster, Cromer, Holme, Holkham, Waxham, Wells and Winterton.
Shop
The family jewellers, Dipples in Dereham, Gallyons in Norwich, Kulture Tonic Kombucha (online shop - made in Norfolk) and Jarrold department store in Norwich.
Export
Stephen Fry, I’m a real fan of his since the Blackadder days and he’s always so helpful to me with any projects I’m working on.