Why I love Norfolk: Peter Marron

Peter Marron is corporate fundraising manager for the charity Break and one of the key members of the GoGoDiscover Trail team - Credit: Break/Mark Benfield

Memory

I was lucky enough to be working at The Forum back in 2001 at the Queen’s official opening of our amazing landmark building. I worked at The Forum for many years and have so many memories of events, but this state visit made me very proud.

Landmark

My personal favourite is the wonderful lighthouse in Happisburgh – such an iconic landmark overlooking my favourite coastal area and one that features in many family photos.

Beach

Heacham is an amazing little beach especially when the tide is out and you can walk for miles ankle deep in the sea and right into the sunset.

Town/city/village

Heydon is an idyllic quaint Norfolk village just north of Horsford. In summertime you can picnic on the village green in the most beautiful setting. A must visit!

Place to eat

Has to be the Ingham Swan – sadly I haven’t managed to go back since their devastating fire a few years ago, but I remember tasting the most amazing steak dish there. Sumptuous food washed down with a lovely glass of red wine.

Pub

The Fur & Feather at Woodbastwick is a firm favourite – you can combine a lovely meal with a few pints of beer from the nearby Woodforde’s Brewery. So nice to sit out in the garden on a hot summer’s evening.

Attraction or day out

One of my key tasks at Break is managing the GoGoDiscover trail – we’ve had dragons, gorillas, hares and other creatures decorated by talented artists on the streets of Norwich during the summer over the years to help raise funds for our charity. We can’t wait for 2022 and the return of the T Rex sculptures and also a herd of Steppe Mammoths!

Something that happens every year

Run Norwich is annual 10k road run through Norwich city centre. I was fortunate enough to be involved in the planning for the very first year and have subsequently enjoyed either participating or watching in all the races ever since.

Shop

I love the all independent shops in Norwich Lanes. I like to support small businesses and Norwich has a wealth of wonderful creative retailers selling local gifts and goods.

Export

You can’t beat a Ronaldo’s ice-cream. Vanilla with a hint of raspberry is my favourite flavour with a crunchy biscuit cone. Ronaldo’s is the best with over 35 years of making ice-cream in Norfolk.