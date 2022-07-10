News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best farmers' markets to visit in and around Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM July 10, 2022
Wymondham farmers market held at the Market Cross area. Radish's and carrots Picture: James Bass Co

Fresh local produce can always be found at a farmers' market - Credit: Archant

East Anglia is often described as the UK's 'bread basket' and Norfolk is certainly one of the most important counties in the country for agriculture.

This is great news for people looking for fresh, local produce and where better to find it than at a farmers' market.

Here are nine farmers' markets you can visit throughout the county and beyond. 

1. Wymondham

Produce bought at Wymondham Farmer's Market for Caroline Jenkinson's three course meal.Photo: Denis

A selection of goods purchased at Wymondham's Farmers' Market - Credit: Archant

Where: Market Place, Wymondham, NR18 0AX

When: Saturdays from 9am to 1pm

Wymondham Farmers' Market has been bringing quality local produce to the town for more than two decades.

It has a loyal following and visitors can find everything from freshly baked goods to fresh vegetables.

2. Acle

Scenes from the Breck Food and Drink food festival Farmers Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Local brewery Panther Ales are a regular feature at Acle's Farmers' Market - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: Acle, Norwich, NR13 3BS

When: Second Saturday of every month from 9am to midday

Acle's Farmers' Market is held at the village's church hall and it brings together several different traders at each event.

The profits made from the market go towards the Acle Church Fund and stalls sell everything from locally-made preserves to ales.

3. North Walsham

Produce on display

Beetroots ready for purchase at a farmers' market - Credit: Archant

Where: Market Place, North Walsham, NR28 9BT

When: Last Sunday of each month from 10am to 2pm

North Walsham Farmers' Market focuses on local food and gifts with much of the produce on offer made in and around the town.

Regular sellers include a butcher, a vegetarian and vegan baker and also the Mid Norfolk Smokehouse, which sells smoked fish and seafood.

4. Creake Abbey

North Creake Abbey. Picture: Ian Burt

Creake Abbey Farmer's Market is held near to the ancient ruins - Credit: IAN BURT

Where: Creake Road, Fakenham, NR21 9LF

When: The first Saturday of every month from 9.30am to 1pm

The market is held at the site of the Creake Abbey ruins at an old grain store.

A core of 50 stall holders attend each month and guest stalls also bring new products regularly.

Following a visit to the market, you can enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea at the cafe. 

5. North Lopham

Fruits of Suffolk jams at the Lophams Farmer's Market. Photo: Denise BradleyCopy: EDP Norfolk Mag

You can find locally-made jams and preserves at the Lopham Farmers' Market - Credit: Archant

Where: Village Hall, Church Lane, North Lopham, IP22 2HS

When: The fourth Saturday of every month from 9am to 12.30pm

Lopham Farmers' Market in south Norfolk always has lots of great traders visit, such as Chaat Man, an Indian deli serving freshly made curries and street food.

It is held in the village hall, where you have the chance to meet the vendors who are always ready to share their passion for their products. 

6. Spixworth

The first of Burnham Market's new indoor Farmers' Markets.Photo:Ian BurtCopy:Richard ParrFor:EDP

From fresh flowers to crafts, you never know what you may find at a farmers' market - Credit: Archant

Where: Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ

When: The fourth Saturday of every month from 9.30am to 12.30pm

If you are looking for locally produced cheeses, meats, vegetables and more, Spixworth Farmers' Market is well worth a visit.

As well as food, local makers also set up their stalls there to sell a range of crafts and gifts. 

7. Beccles

Where: Ellough, Beccles, NR34 7XF

When: First and third Saturday of every month from 9am to 1pm

Just over the border in Suffolk is Beccles Farmers' Market, one of the largest in the area.

There are usually more than 30 stalls to peruse and it is one of the biggest under-cover farmers' markets in the UK.

Shopping makes for thirsty work but there is a cafe area serving teas and coffees to keep you going and the spacious parking on offer is free.

Food and Drink
Norfolk

