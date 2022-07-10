7 of the best farmers' markets to visit in and around Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
East Anglia is often described as the UK's 'bread basket' and Norfolk is certainly one of the most important counties in the country for agriculture.
This is great news for people looking for fresh, local produce and where better to find it than at a farmers' market.
Here are nine farmers' markets you can visit throughout the county and beyond.
1. Wymondham
Where: Market Place, Wymondham, NR18 0AX
When: Saturdays from 9am to 1pm
Wymondham Farmers' Market has been bringing quality local produce to the town for more than two decades.
Most Read
- 1 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
- 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
- 3 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
- 4 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
- 5 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
- 6 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
- 7 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
- 8 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
- 9 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?
- 10 Mum's plea after girl, 11, rushed to hospital after vaping
It has a loyal following and visitors can find everything from freshly baked goods to fresh vegetables.
2. Acle
Where: Acle, Norwich, NR13 3BS
When: Second Saturday of every month from 9am to midday
Acle's Farmers' Market is held at the village's church hall and it brings together several different traders at each event.
The profits made from the market go towards the Acle Church Fund and stalls sell everything from locally-made preserves to ales.
3. North Walsham
Where: Market Place, North Walsham, NR28 9BT
When: Last Sunday of each month from 10am to 2pm
North Walsham Farmers' Market focuses on local food and gifts with much of the produce on offer made in and around the town.
Regular sellers include a butcher, a vegetarian and vegan baker and also the Mid Norfolk Smokehouse, which sells smoked fish and seafood.
4. Creake Abbey
Where: Creake Road, Fakenham, NR21 9LF
When: The first Saturday of every month from 9.30am to 1pm
The market is held at the site of the Creake Abbey ruins at an old grain store.
A core of 50 stall holders attend each month and guest stalls also bring new products regularly.
Following a visit to the market, you can enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea at the cafe.
5. North Lopham
Where: Village Hall, Church Lane, North Lopham, IP22 2HS
When: The fourth Saturday of every month from 9am to 12.30pm
Lopham Farmers' Market in south Norfolk always has lots of great traders visit, such as Chaat Man, an Indian deli serving freshly made curries and street food.
It is held in the village hall, where you have the chance to meet the vendors who are always ready to share their passion for their products.
6. Spixworth
Where: Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich, NR10 3NQ
When: The fourth Saturday of every month from 9.30am to 12.30pm
If you are looking for locally produced cheeses, meats, vegetables and more, Spixworth Farmers' Market is well worth a visit.
As well as food, local makers also set up their stalls there to sell a range of crafts and gifts.
7. Beccles
Where: Ellough, Beccles, NR34 7XF
When: First and third Saturday of every month from 9am to 1pm
Just over the border in Suffolk is Beccles Farmers' Market, one of the largest in the area.
There are usually more than 30 stalls to peruse and it is one of the biggest under-cover farmers' markets in the UK.
Shopping makes for thirsty work but there is a cafe area serving teas and coffees to keep you going and the spacious parking on offer is free.