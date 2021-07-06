7 famous comedians performing in Norfolk this summer

Published: 3:17 PM July 6, 2021

Jimmy Carr, Ellie Taylor and Seann Walsh are just some of the famous comedians performing in Norfolk in summer 2021. - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images, middle and right images contributed

From Jimmy Carr to Ellie Taylor, plenty of famous comedians are heading to Norfolk to perform this summer.

These upcoming shows all still have tickets on sale:

Trigger Happy TV star Dom Joly is performing at Holt Festival 2021. - Credit: Contributed

1. Dom Joly

Where: The Venue, Holt, NR25 6DN

When: July 30, 7.30pm/9.30pm

Cost: £22, holtfestival.org

Dom Joly is best known for hit hidden camera series Trigger Happy TV and he also makes travel shows.

His Holt performance will be one of two exclusive events this year as part of his Holiday Snaps: Travel and Comedy in the Danger Zone tour.

From North Korea to Chernobyl, he will share his exploits as a seeker of dangerous travel spots and his talk will be followed by a book signing.

His performance is part of Holt Festival, which runs from July 24 to 31 with musicians, comedians, actors and poets performing in venues across the town.

Dane Baptiste will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

2. Dane Baptiste

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: July 31, 8pm-11pm (gates open 6pm)

Cost: £22.50 for whole evening, redcardcomedyclub.com

Award-winning comedian Dane Baptiste headlines Saturday night in the big top tent as Laugh in the Park returns from July 29 until August 1.

As well as being an acclaimed stand-up act, he is also the star of BBC3's Bamous and hosts a successful podcast called Dane Baptiste Questions Everything.

He will be joined on the Saturday night by Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and host Matt Richardson.

Arthur Smith will perform at two Norfolk pubs this summer. - Credit: Shaft of Wit Comedy

3. Arthur Smith

Where: The White Horse, Chedgrave, NR14 6ND (July 31)/The Ram Inn, Brundall, NR13 5LP (August 1)

When: July 31, 7pm/August 1, 5.30pm

Cost: £17.50 (The White Horse)/£10-£12.50 (The Ram), shaftofwit.com

The king of alternative comedy Arthur Smith is performing in two Norfolk pub gardens at the end of the month.

He is one of the most respected people in British comedy and has made numerous TV appearances, including on Grumpy Old Men and various panel shows.

In both locations he will be joined by Mary Bourke and for Chedgrave there will also be Earl Okin and Sol Bernstein will perform in Brundall.

Shaft Of Wit Comedy is run by Kai Barron and he has been producing and promoting live comedy events in Norfolk since 2018.

Seann Walsh will perform at Laugh in the Park in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

4.Seann Walsh

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1TN

When: August 1, 8pm-11pm (gates open 6pm)

Cost: £22.50 for whole evening, redcardcomedyclub.com

Seann Walsh will headline Sunday night in the Laugh in the Park big top tent and bring the comedy festival to a close.

He will be joined by Mark Simmons, Maisie Adam and host John Mann.

He is one of the most entertaining observational comics in the UK and his TV credits include Virtually Famous, Strictly Come Dancing and sitcom Bad Move.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of Laugh in the Park, organised by Red Card Comedy Club, and there will also be street food stalls and bars around the tent.

Ellie Taylor will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. - Credit: Contributed

5. Ellie Taylor

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, NR1 4DH

When: August 14, 6pm

Cost: £18, norwichtheatre.org

Fresh from her debut Netflix stand-up special, the star of The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo and QI is bringing her new show to Norwich.

Join Ellie as she bangs on about life, love and what will happen if one more person tells her “you got this”.

She is also releasing book My Child and Other Mistakes this July and keeps her Instagram followers entertained with her hilarious parenting stories.

She will perform in a big top tent as part of Interlude in the Close, an outdoor season of shows organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus.

Lou Sanders will perform at Norwich Theatre's Interlude. - Credit: Contributed

6. Lou Sanders

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, NR1 4DH

When: August 20, 7.30pm

Cost: £15, norwichtheatre.org

Lou Sanders is bringing her surreal and hugely entertaining brand of comedy to Norwich with her latest show Say Hello to Your New Stepmummy.

She will be oversharing, wanging on about spirituality and giving everyone some much unwanted advice.

Sanders was crowned the winner of comedy panel game show Taskmaster in 2019 and she has also acted in sitcoms including Aisling Bea's This Way Up and Karl Pilkington's Sick of It.

Jimmy Carr is bringing his Terribly Funny tour to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: gawsworthhall.com

7. Jimmy Carr

Where: Britannia Pier, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EH

When: August 21, 8pm

Cost: £30.50, britannia-pier.co.uk

Jimmy Carr's brand new show Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.

Jimmy is one of the most recognisable faces in British comedy and since 2005 he has presented Channel 4's 8 Out of Ten Cats.

He also hosts Roast Battle and Your Face or Mine? on Comedy Central.