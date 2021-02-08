Extras needed to play businesspeople in new Norfolk production
A casting agency is on the hunt for extras living in or close to Norfolk to play businesspeople in a new Norfolk production.
Mad Dog 2020 is looking for supporting artists for a new project which is due to be shot in the county from March to May 2021.
The background casting agency is unable to disclose any details of what is being filmed, but the extras will be playing businesspeople.
The company has previously worked on huge productions for TV and film such as Sex Education, Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who, Aladdin and Dunkirk.
Extras will be paid and applicants must be over the age of 16 and have good availability.
To apply, register on the Mad Dog 2020 app or website if you don't have a profile already, where there is an annual registration fee to pay if you get booked for a job.
If accepted onto the books, extras will need to email info@maddog2020casting.com with their artist ID number and upload a photo to their gallery of them in business attire.
