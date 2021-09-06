Video
Example offers free gig tickets to fan that got 'trampled on' at Sundown
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Rapper Example has offered free tickets to his upcoming Norwich show to a fan that had to be pulled out of the crowd at Sundown Festival.
Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake, performed on the main stage on Saturday afternoon at the Norfolk Showground.
But a few people at the front of the crowd found themselves in trouble during the set.
Example posted a message he received from a festival-goer's mum on his Instagram story. It said: "Hey my daughter was at Sundown last night at the front and her and her friends got trampled on.
"She said you stopped and asked if anyone was hurt. Not many would do that so thank you!
"She got out over the railings, but missed the rest of the set and her favourite tracks.
"She was terrified but said you were awesome. Keep being you."
Example then replied to the woman and wrote: "I wasn't going to start the music again until everyone was definitely okay to continue.
"I hope she's okay. She can come to my Norwich show for free in Feb for free. Remind me nearer the time."
Sundown Festival has been contacted for comment.
Currently there are no Example shows scheduled for Norwich, so he looks set set to announce a 2021 tour soon.
