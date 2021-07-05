Norfolk events still going ahead or cancelled due to Euros semi-final

Video

Published: 12:26 PM July 5, 2021

The opening night of the Summer Circus and Water Spectacular at the Hippodrome Circus has been cancelled due to England's Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark. - Credit: David Street

From theatre shows to paddleboarding sessions, these events are either still going ahead or have been cancelled due to England's Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Wednesday.

1. Dulcie and Water

St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Show Dulcie and Water will be on at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Contributed by fEAST Theatre

fEAST Theatre is bringing its new play by Great Yarmouth writer Catherine Herman to St George's Theatre.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tells the story of married couple Dulcie and Water, who have spent 50 years living on a small farm in Norfolk.

When Dulcie’s great-niece Mary visits, she finds out more about their long life together and secrets that they are determined to keep buried.

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available at stgeorgestheatre.com

2. Wroxham 5K Series

Tunstead Road, Hoveton

The Wroxham 5K Series continues on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Archant

The Wroxham 5K Series is a set of three midweek five kilometre races, hosted by the Norwich Road Runners in May, June and July and hundreds of people take part.

This Wednesday's race is going ahead as planned and will start at 7pm, with rolling waves in race number order.

Spectators are welcome, but those in Tunstead Road will need to wear a mask.

Find out more information on the 'Wroxham 5K Series' Facebook page.

3. Summer Circus and Water Spectacular

Hippodrome Circus, Great Yarmouth

The Hippodrome Circus' Summer Circus and Water Spectacular features the Wheel of Death. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

The opening night of the Hippodrome Circus' famous summer show has been cancelled due to the semi-final match.

Producer Jack Jay made the decision as he did not want customers to have to choose between the show and the football.

Ticket-holders will be able to transfer to another performance and there is lots of choice when it comes to rebooking as it runs until September 19.

Audiences can expect amazing circus acts, including the world-famous Motorbike Globe of Death, and tickets are available by phone on 01493 738877 (for performances until July 19) or hippodromecircus.co.uk (for July 20 onwards ) - adult tickets cost from £21, children (under-14) from £13 and over-60s from £18.

4. Discover Dusk Paddle Boarding

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, South Walsham

Try out one of the most popular and fastest growing watersports with experts Simon and Jo, who will take you out on the Broads as the sun begins to set.

See the shimmering waters and diverse wildlife as you glide around the picturesque setting.

The event starts at 6pm and you need to arrive at least one hour before.

Tickets cost £30 and include garden entry from 10am - book at fairhavengarden.merlintickets.co.uk/product/EV0176

5. Film screenings

Cinema City, Norwich

Cinema City will be showing a range of films on Wednesday night. - Credit: Danielle Booden

While some Picturehouse Cinemas in London are showing the semi-final match, those looking to escape the football will not have to worry in Norwich.

Showing on Wednesday evening is Black Widow, Another Round, Supernova and Romeo and Juliet by Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company.

Book cinema tickets at picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse