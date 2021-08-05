Your nominations needed for People's Choice at Norfolk Arts Awards 2021

Published: 9:00 AM August 5, 2021

The 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards at St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth. All the winners together with host Christine Webber and Helen McDermott. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

After a year-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Norfolk Arts Awards is back and the search has now begun for nominees for the EDP People’s Choice Award categories.

The Norfolk Arts Awards is an annual celebration of creative talent in the county and the ceremony forms part of the Hostry Festival events in October.

If there is an arts organisation or individual who has made a big impact on you over the past two years, then this is your chance to celebrate their success.

The 2020 awards ceremony was postponed, so this year’s awards will cover work and projects from early 2019 onwards.

There are three categories in the EDP People's Choice Awards: Best Individual, Best Small Organisation or Project and Best Large Organisation or Project.

Past winners include: Rosie’s Plaques by The Common Lot, Cat Chapman, the artistic director of Legacy Dance Company, and Lost In Translation Circus.

You can nominate any arts company or individual based in Norfolk, whether it is a music performance you particularly enjoyed, an art exhibition you loved or perhaps a dance workshop you have taken part in.

Stash Kirkbride and Peter Barrow, co-producers of the Norfolk Arts Awards, said: “It has never been more important to celebrate people and projects in the arts in Norfolk.

"We encourage readers to contribute as many nominations as possible this year.”

The three nominees in each category with the most votes will be invited to attend the Norfolk Arts Awards ceremony at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, October 23, where the winners will be announced.

You can get involved by nominating a company or individual using the form below (if reading this in the paper, then please visit the online story in our 'things to do' secti,on).

Loading…

Nominations will remain open until Friday, August 20 when the nominees will be shortlisted, with EDP readers invited to vote on the shortlists.