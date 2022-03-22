Easter Eggspress returning to railway for 2022

The Easter Eggspress is returning to the Bure Valley Railway for 2022. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Hop on board the Easter Eggspress as it returns to the Bure Valley Railway for 2022.

The seasonal train is returning to the heritage railway from Saturday, April 2 to Monday, April 18 over the Easter holidays.

It runs between Aylsham and Wroxham, lasting 45 minutes each way, and trains will depart from both towns every hour.

Katie Melton, marketing manager, said: "We can't wait for the public to ride the Easter Eggspress over the school holidays.

"It is our first Easter event since the pandemic began two years ago and to celebrate we are giving away free chocolate eggs to all the children who complete our Easter Stamp trail.’’

The Bure Valley Railway is Norfolk's longest narrow gauge railway and it runs through the pretty Bure Valley countryside.

Booking is advised and return tickets cost £16 for adults (16+), £8 for children (5-15) and under-5s are free - book at bvrw.co.uk