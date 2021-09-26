News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PICTURES: East Anglian Game and Country Fair finally returns

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:33 AM September 26, 2021   
The East Anglian Game and Country Fair took place for the first time since 2019

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair took place for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Steve Adams

Crowds were delighted to be back as a two-day showcase of rural pursuits, food and country sports made its long overdue return. 

Hundreds flocked to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair over the weekend, held at the Euston Estate near Thetford. 

Hundreds flocked to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate, near Thetford 

Hundreds flocked to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate, near Thetford - Credit: Steve Adams

The annual extravaganza would usually take place at the end of April, but was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and then postponed this year.

But families were back in the main arena to witness highlights including jaw-dropping stunts from the Broke FMX display team, as well as the Horseboarding UK Championships.

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair was taking place for the first time since April 2019

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair was taking place for the first time since April 2019 - Credit: Steve Adams

Visitors also enjoyed a dog and duck show, British Scurry and Trials Driving, falconry, gun dog displays, and fishing demos with world champion fly-caster Hywel Morgan.

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair began in 2004, mainly in response to traders wanting an opportunity to exhibit between Easter and the summer show season. 

Fun in the sun, East Anglian Game and Country Fair in full swing on Saturday at Euston Park Estate n

A cookery workshop taking place at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Estate - Credit: Steve Adams

You may also want to watch:

The Euston Estate is home to the Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

Fun in the sun, East Anglian Game and Country Fair in full swing on Saturday at Euston Park Estate n

Families were delighted to be back at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

Axe-throwing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Axe-throwing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

The dog and duck show at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The dog and duck show at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

Action from the main arena at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Action from the main arena at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

Clay shooting in full swing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 

Clay shooting in full swing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

A falconry demonstration at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair near Thetford

A falconry demonstration at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair near Thetford - Credit: Steve Adams

Action from the main arena at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Action from the main arena at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair took place at the Euston Estate near Thetford

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair took place at the Euston Estate near Thetford - Credit: Steve Adams

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair is an annual showcase of rural pursuits

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair is an annual showcase of rural pursuits - Credit: Steve Adams

Clay shooting in full swing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 

Clay shooting in full swing at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

Children enjoying a ride on the Ferris wheel at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair

Children enjoying a ride on the Ferris wheel at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair - Credit: Steve Adams

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair was taking place in September instead of April 

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair was taking place in September instead of April - Credit: Steve Adams


