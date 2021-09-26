PICTURES: East Anglian Game and Country Fair finally returns

Things to do

Published: 10:33 AM September 26, 2021

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair took place for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Steve Adams

Crowds were delighted to be back as a two-day showcase of rural pursuits, food and country sports made its long overdue return.

Hundreds flocked to the East Anglian Game and Country Fair over the weekend, held at the Euston Estate near Thetford.

The annual extravaganza would usually take place at the end of April, but was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and then postponed this year.

But families were back in the main arena to witness highlights including jaw-dropping stunts from the Broke FMX display team, as well as the Horseboarding UK Championships.

Visitors also enjoyed a dog and duck show, British Scurry and Trials Driving, falconry, gun dog displays, and fishing demos with world champion fly-caster Hywel Morgan.

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair began in 2004, mainly in response to traders wanting an opportunity to exhibit between Easter and the summer show season.

The Euston Estate is home to the Duke and Duchess of Grafton.

