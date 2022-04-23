News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's phenomenal' - Joy as East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2022 returns

Published: 6:11 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 6:15 PM April 23, 2022
East Anglian Game and Country Fair taking place on Euston Hall Estate. Photo : Steve Adams

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returned for its 18th year this weekend showcasing the best of what country life has to offer.

The annual family event, which is being held at the Euston Estate, near Thetford off the A11, on Saturday and Sunday, is expected to see around 10,000 people enjoy entertainment each day.

Main attractions this year include the world-famous JCB Dancing Digger Team, the Horse boarding UK Championships and the Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team.

The event, which began in 2004, also offers children's activities, a traditional fun fair, a food hall with the Game Fair Country Kitchen and craft and gift marquees. 

Event director Andy Grand said although they returned following Covid in September last year, the 2022 event felt "more normal" in comparison.

He said: "This one seems like pre-Covid times. We do still have some precautions in place."

He added: "To have all the lads back, the support - it's just phenomenal. It's great to be back to trading."

Day tickets cost £20 for over-17s, £8 for children (5-16) and under 5s are free at ukgamefair.co.uk or on the gate.

