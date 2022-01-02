Gallery
PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture Cromer fireworks from above
- Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists
Amazing drone images have captured a bird's-eye view of Cromer's popular New Year's Day fireworks.
The pictures were captured by James Horne of Blue Sky UAV at the display which attracts thousands to Norfolk's coast.
After being cancelled last year, the return of the event was considered a huge success by its organisers.
James Horne said: "Filming the fireworks is something I've been doing for four or five years.
"I don't charge for it - I do it to promote Cromer and give back to the local community.
"It's a great event because it's funded through donations by the people who attend it."
Mr Horne captured the stunning photos by flying his drone 200 metres out to sea.
He added: "A bit of science that goes into the filming.
Most Read
- 1 Couple looking for dream home in Norfolk after lottery win
- 2 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
- 3 Body found in the sea at Corton
- 4 Crews on scene for five hours after vehicle crashes into building
- 5 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
- 6 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
- 7 Man in 30s dies after car crashes into house in South Walsham
- 8 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
- 9 Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach
- 10 Neighbours shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room
"We work alongside Titanium Fireworks to calculate the explosion radius and wind drift so the drone is not hit by debris.
"It's a very safe operation."