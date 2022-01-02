News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PICTURES: Stunning drone images capture Cromer fireworks from above

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:52 PM January 2, 2022
BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks over north Norfolk coast

Stunning images of Cromer's New Year's Day fireworks have been captured by a drone from BlueSky UAV. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Amazing drone images have captured a bird's-eye view of Cromer's popular New Year's Day fireworks.

The pictures were captured by James Horne of Blue Sky UAV at the display which attracts thousands to Norfolk's coast.

After being cancelled last year, the return of the event was considered a huge success by its organisers.

BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks

The drone images capture the Cromer coast lit up by the New Year's Day fireworks. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks over north Norfolk coast

The drone images capture the Cromer coast lit up by the New Year's Day fireworks. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

James Horne said: "Filming the fireworks is something I've been doing for four or five years.

"I don't charge for it - I do it to promote Cromer and give back to the local community.

"It's a great event because it's funded through donations by the people who attend it."

BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks over north Norfolk coast

The drone images capture the Cromer coast lit up by the New Year's Day fireworks. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks over north Norfolk coast

The drone images capture the Cromer coast lit up by the New Year's Day fireworks. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Mr Horne captured the stunning photos by flying his drone 200 metres out to sea.

He added: "A bit of science that goes into the filming.

BlueSky UAV Specialists captured stunning drone images of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks over north Norfolk coast

The drone also caught stunning images of Cromer under the dark New Year's Day sky. - Credit: BlueSky UAV Specialists

"We work alongside Titanium Fireworks to calculate the explosion radius and wind drift so the drone is not hit by debris.

"It's a very safe operation."

