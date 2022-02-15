Your chance to drive a steam locomotive in Norfolk this weekend

The 92203 Black Prince passes Sheringham golf course on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Steve Allen

Railway enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend with the chance to drive a heritage railway's flagship steam locomotive.

Visitors to the North Norfolk Railway on Saturday, February 19, will get the rare opportunity to drive the No 92203 “Black Prince” at Sheringham Station from 10.40am until 3pm.

Mark Powley, promoter of the Friends of Black Prince, said: “It's not often that you get the chance to drive a heavyweight steam engine.

“Participants must be aged 18 or over and we ask for a donation of at least £5 which will go towards the cost of her next overhaul which is due in a couple of years and may cost well over £250,000."

For families with children, there will be the chance to visit the footplate of the engine.

The locomotive, which dates from 1959, is also scheduled to be working the line’s half term services this Thursday and Friday.

Those travelling on Sunday will get the chance to see the engine haul a private train.

Black Prince donations are made on the day - to book train tickets visit nnrailway.co.uk