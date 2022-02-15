News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Your chance to drive a steam locomotive in Norfolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:47 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 5:06 PM February 15, 2022
The 92203 Black Prince passes Sheringham golf course on the North Norfolk Railway.

The 92203 Black Prince passes Sheringham golf course on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Steve Allen

Railway enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend with the chance to drive a heritage railway's flagship steam locomotive. 

Visitors to the North Norfolk Railway on Saturday, February 19, will get the rare opportunity to drive the No 92203 “Black Prince” at Sheringham Station from 10.40am until 3pm. 

Mark Powley, promoter of the Friends of Black Prince, said: “It's not often that you get the chance to drive a heavyweight steam engine.

“Participants must be aged 18 or over and we ask for a donation of at least £5 which will go towards the cost of her next overhaul which is due in a couple of years and may cost well over £250,000." 

For families with children, there will be the chance to visit the footplate of the engine.

The locomotive, which dates from 1959, is also scheduled to be working the line’s half term services this Thursday and Friday.

Those travelling on Sunday will get the chance to see the engine haul a private train. 

Black Prince donations are made on the day - to book train tickets visit nnrailway.co.uk

Days Out Guide
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon