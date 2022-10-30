Dog-friendly Christmas grotto coming to Norfolk

Santa is back at Dobbies this Christmas for an immersive grotto experience - Credit: Stewart Attwood

Explore a winter woodland with the whole family - including four-legged friends - at an event coming to Norfolk this Christmas.

Dobbies in King's Lynn is offering an immersive Santa's Grotto from next month for both kids and canines.

The experience will see the elves take families on a tour of the magical woodland, to see reindeer and other forest creatures.

Then children will become Santa's helpers, participating in various activities before they get to the grotto, where they will meet Father Christmas, get a gift and a photograph.

The Quiet Grotto is also returning with sound and visual elements adapted to reduce anxiety and ensure every child has a chance to meet Santa.

Even the family pet can get involved this year, with a Santa Paws Grotto experience coming to the centre. Each dog will get a special gift and a photo opportunity.

Santa's Grotto starts on November 24 and the Quiet Grotto is from December 9 both from £11.99 a child. Santa Paws starts on December 3 for £6.99 a dog.

Booking in advance is advised to avoid disappointment.