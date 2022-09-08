Classic cars, motorbikes and 1950s filling station coming to town centre

A pop-up 1950s filling station will be at the Diss Transport Fayre. - Credit: Ray Bryant

Petrolheads are in for a great day out this September with the Transport Fayre returning to south Norfolk.

The event has been organised by the Diss Heritage Triangle and will take place in the town centre on Sunday, September 25, after three years away due to Covid.

It is free to look around and will run from 10am to 4pm, though vehicle owners need to arrive earlier.

There will be a range of classic cars on display at the Diss Transport Fayre. - Credit: Hannah Hyde

There will be classic cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles on display.

There will also be a 1950s pop-up filling station and live music to keep visitors entertained, with face painting for little ones and a raffle too.

There will be a barbecue and food from local traders on offer.

Drivers and passengers are encouraged to dress up to suit the period of their vehicles and there will be prizes for the best car and best dressed.

If you are interested in exhibiting contact Peter Hyde to book on 01379 741414 or email annechyde@gmail.com.