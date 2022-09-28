Garden centre to unveil 'magical' Christmas display for 2022

Bressingham Garden Centre will open its Christmas department this weekend - Credit: Bressingham Garden Centre

A Norfolk Garden Centre is already getting into the festive spirit.

Bressingham Garden Centre, near Diss, will unveil its dazzling new Christmas department on Saturday, October 1.

This is one of the garden centre's "most highly anticipated events" and sees thousands visit during the lead-up to the festive period.

Janice Unsworth, centre manager, said "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.

"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customers' demand, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year.

"It is a truly magical winter wonderland."

The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant also offers a range of festive treats and bookings for Christmas parties are already being taken.

Claire, restaurant manager, said: "We really look forward to this time of year.

"Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here."

Christmas dinners are also being served from October.