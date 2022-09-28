Garden centre to unveil 'magical' Christmas display for 2022
- Credit: Bressingham Garden Centre
A Norfolk Garden Centre is already getting into the festive spirit.
Bressingham Garden Centre, near Diss, will unveil its dazzling new Christmas department on Saturday, October 1.
This is one of the garden centre's "most highly anticipated events" and sees thousands visit during the lead-up to the festive period.
Janice Unsworth, centre manager, said "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.
"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.
"This year, we open in early October to meet our customers' demand, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year.
"It is a truly magical winter wonderland."
Most Read
- 1 Man wakes to find 3ft-long SNAKE slithering up his legs in bed
- 2 Cause of major fire on coast which gutted five homes revealed
- 3 The Range announces opening date of second city store
- 4 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
- 5 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
- 6 Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash
- 7 ITV's Becky Mantin 'buzzing' at reaction to her new venture
- 8 A146 blocked after two-car crash
- 9 Emergency services called after Land Rover crashes into garden
- 10 Norfolk restaurant which serves top notch tapas named best in England
The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant also offers a range of festive treats and bookings for Christmas parties are already being taken.
Claire, restaurant manager, said: "We really look forward to this time of year.
"Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here."
Christmas dinners are also being served from October.