Town to host free outdoor screening of Encanto with street food stalls

Thetford Riverside green where the screening will take place. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Film fans will be able to watch an outdoor screening of Disney's Encanto while tucking into street food at a town's new four-day event.

The film will be shown on the green at Thetford Riverside on Saturday, August 27, as part of the Stage and Screen Summer 2022 event.

Food vendors will also be serving a wide variety of dishes including from Craig’s da Flava, Roasty's, Bucket Fries, Pudding Shack, Dough and Co, Burger Amor.

There will also be popcorn buckets from the Light Cinema and a massive street barbeque.

If one film isn't enough, the 70s hit film Grease will be shown at 3.30pm followed by The Greatest Showman at 6pm.

The event will return for a second time on Sunday, August 28, starting with another screening of Encanto followed by the latest Lion King film at 3:30pm and Mamma Mia at 6pm.

Those attending are being urged to dress as their favourite characters and sing along with the songs of the films.

Following the outdoor film screenings, two outside theatre productions will be held at Thetford Priory on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be performing Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet as well as panto family favourite Cinderella.

Over 600 people will be able to enjoy the shows over the two days.

Paul Claussen, member for economic development at Breckland Council, said: “Our Stage and Screen Summer events will bring four fun-packed days of events to Thetford, displaying the best the town has to offer and bringing people together.

"It is part of our commitment to support the district and its local businesses and ensure our towns are vibrant places to live and visit.”

Those wishing to attend the free outside cinema do not need to book.

But the Thetford Priory shows are ticket only, with Romeo and Juliet already sold out.

Some spaces remain available for Cinderella and can be purchased from www.chapterhouse.org.



