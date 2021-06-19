Video

Published: 9:00 AM June 19, 2021

Dippy the Dinosaur is coming to Norwich Cathedral this July. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

From timings to activities for all ages, this is all you need to know ahead of Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich Cathedral.

What is Dippy the Dinosaur?

Dippy is the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast, which ordinarily stands in its entrance hall, and Norwich is the eighth and final stop on its UK tour.

Dippy was originally set to come to the city last July, but it was postponed until January 2021 due to the pandemic and then moved for a second time to this summer.

What are the dates and timings for Dippy's visit?

The 26-metre long dinosaur will take centre stage in the Cathedral's Nave from Tuesday, July 13 until Saturday, October 30 2021.

The Dippy on Tour exhibition will be open to the public from 1pm on July 13 and from then it will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.

From July 30, people will also be able to visit every Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

There will be a whole host of events and activities when Dippy comes to Norwich. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

How much does it cost to visit?

Entry will be free and there is no need to book in advance, unless part of a group of more than six, although people may need to queue during busy periods.

What else can I see while visiting Dippy?

Visitors will start their experience from the Dark Entry of the Cathedral’s Cloister, where they will step back into the age of the dinosaurs through a time tunnel created by Norwich School students and pupils from other local primary schools.

They will also be able to take a closer look at fossils loaned by Norfolk Museums Service and walk through an immersive wave sculpture created by Norfolk-based artist Mark Reed and called Your Waves Go Over Me.

As the only Cathedral on Dippy’s tour, its Norwich visit also aims to spark conversations about science and faith.

Norfolk-based artist Rebecca Osborne will be drawing upon some of these themes in a special series of illustrated panels.

Meanwhile, there will also be a display of green hearts created by Norfolk WI members and people will be encouraged to make their own individual pledge to help protect the planet.

Also in the Nave, children will be able to follow Dippy’s footprints to find some of its fellow dinosaurs and learn fun facts.

Outside in The Close, visitors can learn more about birds from the Hawk and Owl Trust.

Dippy will be in the Norwich Cathedral Nave from July until October. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Are there any activities and events planned?

Every Saturday morning, from 9am until 9.30am, Saturday Stories will take place, giving children the unique chance to hear some dinosaur tales read aloud under the tail of Dippy.

Talkative Tuesdays will be a weekly series of evening talks taking place around Dippy.

There will be a Fun Thursdays programme, which will feature everything from film screenings of Jurassic Park and Paddington Bear, in which Dippy makes a cameo appearance, to unique organ recitals.

Dippy the Dinosaur normally stands proudly in the entrance hall of the Natural History Museum. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

There will also be a quiz night and drawing and photography evenings for people to capture Dippy on camera or canvas.

Guided tours will take place twice a day from Monday to Saturday.

Full details about all of the events will be available from early July and tickets will be available to book via new website dippy.cathedral.org.uk, where you can also find out all the latest information.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, said: “Dippy’s visit is now just a month away and behind the scenes our Cathedral team has been busy working alongside the Natural History Museum and many different local organisations to ensure that Dippy’s visit will be an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

“We cannot wait to open the exhibition on July 13 and are looking forward to a wonderful summer full of dinosaur fun!”

People will also need to adhere to the latest Covid regulations at all times.

