Video
All you need to know about Norwich Theatre Royal's Dick Whittington panto
- Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal
From the star-studded cast to show dates, here is all you need to know ahead of Dick Whittington and his Cat opening at Norwich Theatre Royal.
When is the pantomime running and what are the timings?
The show runs from Saturday, December 11 until Sunday, January 9 2022, except for December 13, 14, 20, 25 and January 1, 4 and 5.
Timings vary but every day there is a morning or afternoon showing and an evening performance.
What is the plot of Dick Whittington and his Cat?
This classic pantomime tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home on a quest for fame and fortune with just a spotted handkerchief and his cat.
It has once again been written by Richard Gauntlett and will feature slapstick comedy, catchy songs, a live band, dazzling dance routines and lots of audience participation.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 2 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 3 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 4 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 5 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
- 6 City close in on new boss
- 7 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 8 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
- 9 Who is Kjetil Knutsen - the man tipped as Norwich City's next boss?
- 10 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
Who is in this year's panto?
Graham Cole OBE, who starred as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill for 25 years, will be playing Alderman Fitzwarren.
Comedian and actor Joe Tracini, who played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, is Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves is Queen Rat.
Also starring is Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who most recently played Catherine of Aragon in musical Six on the West End, as Alice Fitzwarren, multi-instrumentalist Joe Pollard as Idle Jack, CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy as Dick and Shakeel Kimotho as the Spirit of Bow Bells.
How long does the show last?
Dick Whittington and his Cat lasts two hours, which includes an interval.
Are there any accessible performances?
There will be a captioned performance on Sunday, January 2, a signed one on Monday, January 3, a relaxed show on Thursday, January 6 and it will be audio described on Saturday, January 8.
Where can I park?
There are plenty of car parks in Norwich city centre, but the nearest to Norwich Theatre Royal are The Forum and Chantry Place.
How much are tickets and where can I buy them?
Tickets start at £18.50 for adults, £16 for over-60s and £15 for under-18s at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.