All you need to know about Norwich Theatre Royal's Dick Whittington panto

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:30 AM November 9, 2021
The cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The cast of upcoming pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

From the star-studded cast to show dates, here is all you need to know ahead of Dick Whittington and his Cat opening at Norwich Theatre Royal.

When is the pantomime running and what are the timings? 

The show runs from Saturday, December 11 until Sunday, January 9 2022, except for December 13, 14, 20, 25 and January 1, 4 and 5. 

Timings vary but every day there is a morning or afternoon showing and an evening performance. 

Gyasi Sheppy who will be playing Dick Whittington in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Gyasi Sheppy who will be playing Dick Whittington in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

What is the plot of Dick Whittington and his Cat? 

This classic pantomime tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home on a quest for fame and fortune with just a spotted handkerchief and his cat. 

It has once again been written by Richard Gauntlett and will feature slapstick comedy, catchy songs, a live band, dazzling dance routines and lots of audience participation. 

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Who is in this year's panto?

Graham Cole OBE, who starred as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill for 25 years, will be playing Alderman Fitzwarren.

Comedian and actor Joe Tracini, who played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, is Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves is Queen Rat.

Also starring is Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who most recently played Catherine of Aragon in musical Six on the West End, as Alice Fitzwarren, multi-instrumentalist Joe Pollard as Idle Jack, CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy as Dick and Shakeel Kimotho as the Spirit of Bow Bells.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who is Alice Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who is Alice Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

How long does the show last? 

Dick Whittington and his Cat lasts two hours, which includes an interval.

Are there any accessible performances? 

There will be a captioned performance on Sunday, January 2, a signed one on Monday, January 3, a relaxed show on Thursday, January 6 and it will be audio described on Saturday, January 8. 

Norwich Theatre Royal.

Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where can I park? 

There are plenty of car parks in Norwich city centre, but the nearest to Norwich Theatre Royal are The Forum and Chantry Place.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them? 

Tickets start at £18.50 for adults, £16 for over-60s and £15 for under-18s at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.

