Norfolk hotel launches break with champagne bath and gold leaf facials

Published: 5:40 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:34 AM October 28, 2021

The Dial House in Reepham is offering a luxury break with a champagne and gold leaf bath. - Credit: Red Letter Days

Guests can enjoy a real bubble bath at a Norfolk hotel, which has launched a luxury break which lets visitors bathe in champagne and gold leaf.

The Dial House in Reepham has teamed up with gifting experience company Red Letter Days to launch the Champagne and Golf Leaf Pampering Experience for two.

Ideal for a birthday treat, honeymoon or simply a staycation getaway, enjoy the finer things with an overnight stay in The Italian Palace suite.

The Dial House in Reepham is offering a new luxury break. - Credit: Red Letter Days

The roll top bath, which is perched at the end of the bed, will be surrounded by candles and filled with champagne-infused water and bubbles dusted with gold leaf.

To make the evening even more romantic, there will be a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries with gold leaf in the room.

You will also be able to indulge in a replenishing '24K gold leaf facial' for two, which is said to have soothing properties for the skin.

Get a gold leaf facial at The Dial House in Reepham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

To top it all off, the offer includes dinner at the two AA Rosette-awarded restaurant and breakfast in bed served on a gold tray.

Hannah Springham, who runs The Dial House with partner Andrew Jones, said: "Everyone has had a rubbish year or two and we thought it would be really fun to do this now that people can get out and stay in hotels so they can indulge and treat themselves.

"After lockdown it is all about experiences for many people and not things and you only live once.

The roll top bath being filled with champagne at The Dial House in Reepham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

"It has had a really positive response so far and we have also put it in other rooms as there have been a lot of people ringing for it."

The Dial House recently received an Editor's Choice award in the romantic category in The Good Hotel Guide 2022.

The couple also run Farmyard restaurant in Norwich, which has just been awarded three rosettes by The AA.

Enjoy a luxury break for two at The Dial House in Reepham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The package costs £600 for two and you can by calling 0208 275 5523.

You can also call The Dial House directly on 01603 879900 to book the bath or facials individually.