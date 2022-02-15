Norfolk campsite named the most popular for campervans in the UK

An organic farm in north Norfolk has been ranked as the most popular campsite for campervans in the United Kingdom.

Deepdale Farm, located in Burnham Deepdale, has been named as the most talked about campsite in the country for campervans, according to data from Just Kampers.

The working farm is home to the award-winning Deepdale Camping and Rooms and balances farming, conservation, tourism and the community.

The findings were determined by analysing the total mentions for a variety of campsites in the UK media, with the mentions counted from the beginning of online media records and worked out through a search engine tool.

With off the grid wilderness to family friendly fields, each campsite provides different opportunities for campervanners to explore and uncover.

According to Just Kampers' information, Deepdale Farm beat Hidden Valley Camping in Worcestershire and Aberafon, Llyn Peninsula, which finished in second and third place respectively, to the crown.