Deadline extended for this year’s Norfolk Day writing competition

The Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition is now in its second year and the judges are ready! - Credit: Archant

The deadline for this year’s Norfolk Day Drabble writing competition has been extended.

Dozens of entries have already been received but if you haven’t entered yet, then now is your chance to.

Entries to the free competition were due in at 11.59pm on Friday, July 8, but the deadline has been extended to 11.59pm on Monday, July 11 to give writers a whole extra weekend.

Seeking beautifully composed prose of 100 words exactly, the competition is held in association with the National Centre for Writing (NCW) and Norwich’s independent children’s bookshop, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales.

Keeping in touch as Donna-Louise Bishop launches the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

To enter, participants will need to adhere to the theme 'fit for a queen’, which is a nod to this year's platinum jubilee celebratory year. The theme can be interpreted as loosely as desired.

There are three categories to enter: Young writers (ages 5 – 12), teen writers (ages 13 – 19), and adult writers (20 and over). Collaborations are allowed but all participants will need to be in the same category.

The NCW and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales are offering prizes to the winners, including a bundle of online courses, books, and vouchers.

Winners will be announced on July 27 and the winning entries will be published in the EDP.

You can read last year’s winners at www.edp24.co.uk and searching for 'Norfolk Day Drabble'.

Any questions can be directed to norfolk.day@archant.co.uk with the subject header ‘Norfolk Day Drabble Competition’.

How to enter:

Submissions must be 100 words exactly and Google Docs will be used to check the word count. Titles will not be included in the final word count.

Up to three entries per person, including collaborations. Participants retain rights to their submissions. Entries must be fictional and written in English. Participation is open to anyone who lives in Norfolk or has links with the county.

The new deadline for entries is 11.59pm GMT on Monday, July 11 2022. Email submissions to norfolk.day@archant.co.uk with the subject header 'Norfolk Day Drabble Competition'. Include full name, age, and address.

Richardson's is the sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day - Credit: Archant