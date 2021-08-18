7 family days out in Norfolk for £10 a head

Published: 12:40 PM August 18, 2021

From trampolining to a miniature village, there are plenty of activities in Norfolk for families that don’t cost a fortune.

Here are just seven days out for no more than £10 a head:

Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. - Credit: Archant

If you’re wanting a day out in nature, Thetford Forest is the ideal location.

Spanning the Norfolk and Suffolk border, the forest hides multiple trails through lush, wooded areas and a variety of play equipment for children to play on.

Entry to the forest is free, you need only pay for parking at High Lodge which is £12.50 for the day.

With a full car, that works out as less than three pounds a head, giving you change in your budget to head to the café for a coffee.

High Altitude Norwich

The new High Altitude trampolining centre opens in Whiffler Road, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Simon Finlay

For something more high energy, High Altitude is the place to be.

The trampoline park offers an hour of freestyle trampolining for £7.95 per person when you book online, or £10 for walk-ins.

Everyone who bounces needs a pair of anti-slip socks, which are available to buy at reception for £2, so booking in advance will keep your visit under budget.

Freestyle sessions give you free roam of a huge bed of interconnected trampolines, a dodgeball area, and an airbag that can be used to dive into.

Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo, Cromer. - Credit: Archant

In the seaside town of Cromer lives Amazona Zoo, an exotic slice of South America.

Housing over 200 exotic animals, this zoo gives you the unique opportunity to see monkeys, pumas, and flamingos 10 minutes away from the North Sea.

As well as animals, there is both an indoor and outdoor play equipment, and an education yurt where children can learn about South America.

Entry for adults is £11.50 and for children under 16 it is £8.50, evening out to £10 per head.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf

Pirate's Cove crazy golf course, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2007

Another tropical retreat in Norfolk is the Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth.

Next on the beach, this 18-hole adventure golf course that brings the legends of the pirates to life and is designed for people of all ages to enjoy.

The 18 holes sees you putt your way through covers, over bridges, and under rushing waterfalls amid tropical landscaping and pirate lore.

For players 13-years-old and over, admission is £8 and £7 for those under 12 and under.

Castle Museum

Norwich Castle Museum. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Despite the current the Royal Palace Reborn project currently underway closing a section of the museum, Norwich Castle still has plenty to see.

Stroll around the Natural History gallery to see a range of mammals, reptiles and birds, or visit the mummy of Ankh Hor the priest in the Egyptian Gallery.

Entry to the Castle is the same price as the other museums in Norwich, with adult tickets priced at £.670, and those for children at £6.20.

Merrivale Model Village

Merrivale Model Village. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Unlike anything else on this list, Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth promises to be a unique and entertaining day out, boasting a sensory garden and an old penny arcade as well as its model village.

Set over an acre, Merrivale is meant to reflect typical life in the English countryside with its own busy town centre, castle, and village inn.

Visitors to the attraction can also see one of the infamous ‘Spraycation’ Banksy pieces that appeared on the side of one of the village’s houses.

All day passes are £9.99 per head.

Wizard’s Maze

The Wizard Maze in Metton. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

For a day filled with outdoor activities, the Wizard’s Maze in Metton is the ideal location.

The main activity at the attraction is the maize maze, but visitors can also spend their time bouncing on the large jumping pillow, riding pedal carts and climbing over Straw Bale Mountain.

There are also farm animals to see, including sheep and pygmy goats.

Entry to the maze is £9.50 for children and £8.50 for adults, while kids under three go free.