Crowds wowed by New Year's Day fireworks on Norfolk coast

Gallery

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The New Year has started with a bang in Cromer as the coastal town saw the return of its popular fireworks.

Now in its 23rd year, the event, which attracts thousands of people to the north Norfolk coast, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

But after introducing big changes to the event, the Cromer Fireworks Committee decided it could go ahead for 2022 and people attended the display in droves.

Crowds in Cromer queue for fish and chips before the New Year's Day fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

People gather to watch the Cromer New Year's Day fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A family from Derbyshire ready to enjoy the Cromer New Year's Day fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Crowds watched in awe as the team from Titanium Fireworks let fly a stream of pyrotechnics in the 5pm display which lasted over 10 minutes.

Nelas Burkauskas, five, ready for the Cromer New Year's Day fireworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Jeremy Punchard, chairman of the North Norfolk District Council, ready to enjoy the Cromer New Year's Day fireworks with nine-year-old Oscar. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Pat West, chairman of the Cromer Firework Committee, said: "The turnout was absolutely fantastic.

"Many people have contacted to say it was a marvellous display in personal messages to me and to our official Facebook page.

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"Some have said it's the best display they've seen.

"We were pleased most people stuck to the new rules we implemented as well."

Many events that usually happen during the day, such as the fun run and torchlight procession, were cancelled.

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Attendees were also advised to do a lateral flow test before coming, to wear a face covering and socially distance from other groups.

To reduce the risk of handling cash, a JustGiving page was set up for people to donate to, though collection buckets were still available.

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr West added: "We won't know about the total of the collection tonight as the money has to sit for three days to make it be safe for to people handle.

"Some people didn’t feel comfortable donating into public buckets tonight so the JustGiving page will be open until next week.

"Any money not used to cover the cost of the display is given to local charities and organisations."

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The chairman of the committee hoped the success of the event signalled a brighter future.

He said: "In Cromer, we’re looking forward to having whole a calendar of events in 2022 if Covid allows.

"We have a four day event in June planned for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and we look forward to the return of Cromer Carnival in August."