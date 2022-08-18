News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cromer Carnival fireworks display cancelled due to public safety concerns

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:28 AM August 18, 2022
Fireworks at the Cromer Carnival. Pictures: Ally McGilvray

Fireworks at the Cromer Carnival. Pictures: Ally McGilvray

The Cromer Carnival fireworks display attracts thousands of people to the coast each year, but it will not go ahead in 2022 due to the fire risk.

The display was scheduled for 9.15pm tonight (August 18) after a day of family activities on Evington Lawns.

However, the fireworks finale has now been cancelled with a statement released on social media.

A spokesperson for Cromer Carnival said: "After much discussion and taking the advice of the fireworks company, representatives of Norfolk Fire Service and the carnival organisers we have decided in the interest of public safety and the already overstretched local fire brigade to cancel the fireworks display.

"Cromer Carnival apologies for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by this decision."

The remainder of the evening's programme will go ahead as planned, including the illuminated procession which gathers on Meadow Close from 7pm and departs at 8.15pm.

Cromer Carnival Week finishes on Friday and on the main Carnival Day on Wednesday the Red Arrows display became just a flypast due to low-hanging cloud. 

Elsewhere, Sheringham Carnival also cancelled its fireworks finale this month due to the recent dry weather. 

