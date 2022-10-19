News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cromer Boxing Day Dip to return for first time since 2019

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:09 PM October 19, 2022
Brave swimmers run into the North Sea for Cromer's Boxing Day Dip which has been cancelled this year

Cromer Boxing Day Dip will return for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Archant

The sands of Cromer will be packed with freezing swimmers this Boxing Day for the first time since 2019 after it was announced the popular dip is returning.

Organiser Clive Hedges said it was "go go go" for the event which will begin at 10.30am on December 26, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 event will aim to support Sarcoma UK which helps people with the rare disease.

Proceedings will begin with a fun run at 10.30am before the dip starts at 11.30am to allow time for the tide to subside.

Last year's event was postponed as organisers did not want to be gathering large amounts of people together as the country moved to Plan B restrictions in order to deal with the Omicron variant.

