Huge gift and food fair with more than 70 stalls running this August

From cushions to clothing, the Creake Abbey Summer Gift Fair is back by popular demand over the August bank holiday.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 27, between 10am and 4pm with free parking and free entry.

There will be more than 70 stalls with gifts for all ages and even four-legged friends, with tasty food and drink to buy too.

Among the businesses attending are Monster & Fox, with women and children's t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies from Brancaster and Marsh Pig with top-notch British charcuterie.

Creake Abbey is just a few miles south of Burnham Market and is a stone's throw from the impressive ruins of an Augustinian Abbey that dates from 1206.

There is also a café, food hall and array of independent shops and a farmers' market takes place on the first Saturday of each month, with the next on August 6.