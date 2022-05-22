Plant Lovers' Day set to return at Creake Abbey

Creake Abbey is once again set to host Plant Lovers' Day - Credit: Creake Abbey

An event celebrating the wonder of plants is returning to one of the county's most beautiful monastic sites.

Creake Abbey, between Fakenham and Burnham Market, is set to host Plant Lovers' Day on Saturday, May 28.

Now in its 15th year, the botanical bonanza has continued to go from strength to strength and is expected to welcome hundreds of visitors.

This year's showcase will have a particular focus on how to garden in support of the UK’s declining numbers of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and ladybirds.

Around 30 nurseries from Norfolk, Suffolk and beyond are bringing stands to Plant Lovers' Day 2022, and will be on hand to share their expertise in how to attract these all-important insects.

Gates open at 10am and close at 4pm. Entrance to the plant fair is £5 for adults and under-16s go free.

Proceeds from the day will once again go to Wells Community Hospital Trust, for which Creake Abbey has raised almost £30,000 over the years.

