News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Plant Lovers' Day set to return at Creake Abbey

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:30 AM May 22, 2022
Creake Abbey is once again set to host Plant Lovers' Day

Creake Abbey is once again set to host Plant Lovers' Day - Credit: Creake Abbey

An event celebrating the wonder of plants is returning to one of the county's most beautiful monastic sites.

Creake Abbey, between Fakenham and Burnham Market, is set to host Plant Lovers' Day on Saturday, May 28.

Plant Lovers' Day is returning to Creake Abbey, between Fakenham and Burnham Market

Plant Lovers' Day is returning to Creake Abbey, between Fakenham and Burnham Market - Credit: Creake Abbey

Now in its 15th year, the botanical bonanza has continued to go from strength to strength and is expected to welcome hundreds of visitors.

This year's showcase will have a particular focus on how to garden in support of the UK’s declining numbers of pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and ladybirds. 

Around 30 nurseries from Norfolk, Suffolk and beyond are bringing stands to Plant Lovers' Day 2022, and will be on hand to share their expertise in how to attract these all-important insects. 

Joe Sharman of Monksilver Nursery, which will have a stand at Plant Lovers' Day at Creake Abbey

Joe Sharman of Monksilver Nursery, which will have a stand at Plant Lovers' Day at Creake Abbey - Credit: Joe Sharman

Gates open at 10am and close at 4pm. Entrance to the plant fair is £5 for adults and under-16s go free.

Proceeds from the day will once again go to Wells Community Hospital Trust, for which Creake Abbey has raised almost £30,000 over the years. 

Plant Lovers' Day at Creake Abbey is now in its 15th year

Plant Lovers' Day at Creake Abbey is now in its 15th year - Credit: Creake Abbey

Marion Robinson, co-founder of Farndale Plants, which will have a stand at Creake Abbey's Plant Lovers' Day 2022

Marion Robinson, co-founder of Farndale Plants, which will have a stand at Creake Abbey's Plant Lovers' Day 2022 - Credit: Farndale Plants


Fakenham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

RAF Coltishall Families Day, 2005. The last one before the base closed in 2006. Ian Ridley and son T

Skygazing

RAF flypast to pass through Norfolk's skies

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on the scene of a fire on Ripon Way in Thetford. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Live News | Video

Thetford homes left with 'significant' damage following blaze

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Will Young will perform on the final night of Festival Too in King's Lynn. 

Star-studded line-up announced for free Norfolk festival

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Murphy-Seaman, who died at the age of 19 

'He could've gone all the way' - Mum's tribute to aspiring boxer, 19

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon