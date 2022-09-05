News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best crazy golf courses to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:22 AM September 5, 2022
Updated: 10:59 AM September 5, 2022
Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, at The Ffolkes in Hillington at the new container crazy golf course.

Mollie Gallon, marketing executive, at The Ffolkes in Hillington at the new container crazy golf course. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

From shipping containers to the seafront, challenge your family and friends to a game of crazy golf at these top spots in Norfolk. 

Putt Putt Noodle in Norwich's Castle Quarter offers three themed courses.

Players can choose from three themed golf courses at Putt Putt Noodle. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

1. Putt Putt Noodle, Norwich 

Where: Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday: 12noon-12am, Saturday: 10am-12am, Sunday: 10am-11pm (over 18s only after 7.30pm) 

Prices: 18 holes - adults: £9pp, child: £7pp, unlimited: £13pp/£11.50pp (off peak - Sunday to Friday), 18 holes: £9.50pp/£7.50pp, unlimited: £14/£13 (peak - Saturday 10am-9pm) 

Putt Putt Noodle recently opened in the Castle Quarter and boasts three courses inspired by Asia, which are Cherry Blossom, Crouching Tiger and Dragon Quest.

There is a great deal where you can enjoy unlimited golf on all three courses from £13pp and a bar so you can make an evening of it. 

The entrance to the new container crazy golf course at The Ffolkes. 

The entrance to the new container crazy golf course at The Ffolkes. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

2. Container Golf, Hillington 

Where: The Ffolkes, Lynn Road, Hillington, PE31 6BJ

Opening times: Daily: 9am-9pm

Prices (off-peak/peak): Adults: £6pp/£8pp, under 12s: £4/£6, book online or at the bar at The Ffolkes 

Pick your club and tackle obstacles through shipping containers in this industrial-style course, featuring graffiti from local artists such as Knapple. 

The nine-hole course comes complete with loop-de-loops, mazes and even a golf ball vortex, with a winner's podium at the end.

Tom Chapman enjoying the Congo Rapids crazy golf course at Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Chapman enjoying the Congo Rapids crazy golf course at Easton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

3. Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf, Easton 

Where: Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 9am-8pm (last entry), weekends 9am-6.30pm (last entry)

Prices: Adults: £8.50pp, under 16s: £6.75pp, turn up and play

Take on this 18-hole expedition suitable for all the family, with obstacles such as giant mammoth tusks and a Jurassic house full of dinosaur surprises.

To add to the prehistoric experience there are also animatronic dinosaurs across the course. 

Pirates Cove Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth Picture: Bill Smith

Pirates Cove Adventure Golf in Great Yarmouth Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2008

4. Pirates Cove Adventure Golf, Great Yarmouth 

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Opening times: Daily: 10am-7pm (last admission 6pm) 

Prices: Over 13s: £8.50pp, 12 years and under: £7.50pp

Get your crew together and head to the Golden Mile to tackle this pirate-themed 18-hole course, which is wheelchair and pushchair friendly. 

Putt your way through caves, over footbridges and under cascading waterfalls and don't worry - the loser won't be made to walk the plank.

Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

James Randle and Louisa Baldwin play Crazier Golf at Boom: Battle Bar. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

5. Crazier Golf, Norwich

Where: Boom Battle Bar, Castle Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 1pm-11pm, Friday: 12noon-12am, Saturday: 11am-1am, Sunday: 12noon-11pm (over 18s only after 7pm)

Prices: £8pp, suitable for ages 11+, book online or at the bar 

This nine-hole Crazier Golf course features catapults, loops and conveyors and is based inside Boom Battle Bar in the city.

Other activities there include axe-throwing, electric darts and shuffleboard, which all need to be booked separately. 

Blackbeard's Adventure Golf in Hunstanton. 

Blackbeard's Adventure Golf in Hunstanton. - Credit: Blackbeard's Adventure Golf

6. Blackbeard's Adventure Golf, Hunstanton 

Where: Southern Promenade, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH

Opening times: Daily: 10am-7pm

Prices: Adults: £6.50pp, aged 10 and under: £5.50pp, turn up and play

You can find this 18-hole course in 'Sunny Hunny' and you will even come face-to-face with a great white shark.

It offers great value for families with a range of obstacles of varying difficulty to tackle. 

Crabstix Adventure Golf in Cromer Picture: Supplied by Crabstix

Crabstix Adventure Golf in Cromer Picture: Supplied by Crabstix - Credit: Archant

7. Crabstix Adventure Golf, Cromer 

Where: Evington Lawns, Runton Road, Cromer, NR27 9AR

Opening times: Daily: 9.30am-7.30pm (weather dependent) 

Prices: Adults: £7.50pp, under 13s: £6pp, turn up and play

This 18-hole course on the north Norfolk coast opened in 2019 at the former site of a boating lake.

You can enjoy sea views while tackling the nautical-themed course.

