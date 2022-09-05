Video
7 of the best crazy golf courses to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
From shipping containers to the seafront, challenge your family and friends to a game of crazy golf at these top spots in Norfolk.
1. Putt Putt Noodle, Norwich
Where: Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD
Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12noon-11pm, Friday: 12noon-12am, Saturday: 10am-12am, Sunday: 10am-11pm (over 18s only after 7.30pm)
Prices: 18 holes - adults: £9pp, child: £7pp, unlimited: £13pp/£11.50pp (off peak - Sunday to Friday), 18 holes: £9.50pp/£7.50pp, unlimited: £14/£13 (peak - Saturday 10am-9pm)
Putt Putt Noodle recently opened in the Castle Quarter and boasts three courses inspired by Asia, which are Cherry Blossom, Crouching Tiger and Dragon Quest.
There is a great deal where you can enjoy unlimited golf on all three courses from £13pp and a bar so you can make an evening of it.
2. Container Golf, Hillington
Where: The Ffolkes, Lynn Road, Hillington, PE31 6BJ
Opening times: Daily: 9am-9pm
Prices (off-peak/peak): Adults: £6pp/£8pp, under 12s: £4/£6, book online or at the bar at The Ffolkes
Pick your club and tackle obstacles through shipping containers in this industrial-style course, featuring graffiti from local artists such as Knapple.
The nine-hole course comes complete with loop-de-loops, mazes and even a golf ball vortex, with a winner's podium at the end.
3. Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf, Easton
Where: Norwich Family Golf Centre, Dunham Road, Easton, NR9 5GA
Opening times: Monday-Friday: 9am-8pm (last entry), weekends 9am-6.30pm (last entry)
Prices: Adults: £8.50pp, under 16s: £6.75pp, turn up and play
Take on this 18-hole expedition suitable for all the family, with obstacles such as giant mammoth tusks and a Jurassic house full of dinosaur surprises.
To add to the prehistoric experience there are also animatronic dinosaurs across the course.
4. Pirates Cove Adventure Golf, Great Yarmouth
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Opening times: Daily: 10am-7pm (last admission 6pm)
Prices: Over 13s: £8.50pp, 12 years and under: £7.50pp
Get your crew together and head to the Golden Mile to tackle this pirate-themed 18-hole course, which is wheelchair and pushchair friendly.
Putt your way through caves, over footbridges and under cascading waterfalls and don't worry - the loser won't be made to walk the plank.
5. Crazier Golf, Norwich
Where: Boom Battle Bar, Castle Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD
Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 1pm-11pm, Friday: 12noon-12am, Saturday: 11am-1am, Sunday: 12noon-11pm (over 18s only after 7pm)
Prices: £8pp, suitable for ages 11+, book online or at the bar
This nine-hole Crazier Golf course features catapults, loops and conveyors and is based inside Boom Battle Bar in the city.
Other activities there include axe-throwing, electric darts and shuffleboard, which all need to be booked separately.
6. Blackbeard's Adventure Golf, Hunstanton
Where: Southern Promenade, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH
Opening times: Daily: 10am-7pm
Prices: Adults: £6.50pp, aged 10 and under: £5.50pp, turn up and play
You can find this 18-hole course in 'Sunny Hunny' and you will even come face-to-face with a great white shark.
It offers great value for families with a range of obstacles of varying difficulty to tackle.
7. Crabstix Adventure Golf, Cromer
Where: Evington Lawns, Runton Road, Cromer, NR27 9AR
Opening times: Daily: 9.30am-7.30pm (weather dependent)
Prices: Adults: £7.50pp, under 13s: £6pp, turn up and play
This 18-hole course on the north Norfolk coast opened in 2019 at the former site of a boating lake.
You can enjoy sea views while tackling the nautical-themed course.