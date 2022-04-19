News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Craft fair with more than 30 stalls taking place at historic windmill

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:38 AM April 19, 2022
A craft fair with more than 30 stalls is coming to Dereham Windmill. 

A craft fair with more than 30 stalls is coming to Dereham Windmill. - Credit: Kathy Lloyd/Fabulous Flowers by Helen

From flowers to pottery, a craft fair is taking place this weekend in the grounds of Dereham Windmill.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, April 23, at the Grade II listed windmill with free entry and parking.

SJH Garden Metal Craft.

SJH Garden Metal Craft. - Credit: SJH Garden Metal Craft

There will be more than 30 craft stalls set up in the extensive grounds, including Fabulous Flowers By Helen, SJH Garden Metal Craft, Rod's Lamps, Jewelicious M and The Vegan Potter UK. 

The windmill will also be open for visitors and there will be a stand with a raffle to raise funds to maintain it, with prizes donated by exhibitors. 

Fabulous Flowers by Helen. 

Fabulous Flowers by Helen. - Credit: Fabulous Flowers by Helen

Free stands have also been given to six local charities, including Dereham Cancer Care and Phoenix Rescue. 

Kathy Lloyd, one of the Dereham Windmill trustees, said: "This will be our first main event of the year and we hope it will raise the profile of the windmill and raise much needed funds too."

