8 big name acts and festivals coming to Norfolk in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:33 PM December 29, 2021
Elton John and Olly Murs are two of the superstar acts coming to Norfolk in 2022. 

Elton John and Olly Murs are two of the superstar acts coming to Norfolk in 2022. - Credit: James Bass/Modest!

From a festival celebrating 90s music to global megastar Elton John, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk in 2022. 

1. The Killers 

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: June 9

Price: From £43.45, Ticketmaster

Chart-topping Las Vegas rockers The Killers are finally coming to Norwich after the show was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Imploding The Mirage tour will celebrate the release of their sixth album. 

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: J

Elton John previously performed at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

2. Elton John 

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: June 15 

Price: From £187.59 (resale), Ticketmaster 

Unsurprisingly, tickets to see Elton John in Norwich have almost sold-out. 

The global icon, whose hits include Your Song and Rocket Man, will kick off the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich. 

3. Lionel Richie 

Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: July 6 

Price: From £84.25, Ticketmaster 

Lionel Richie will have you dancing all night long at the Blickling Estate in north Norfolk this summer.

The international superstar last performed in the county in 2018 at the Holkham Estate. 

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Supplied

4. Bryan Adams 

Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: July 8 

Price: £63.25, Ticketmaster 

Grammy award-winning artist Bryan Adams has announced a Norfolk date on his summer 2022 UK tour.

The show will be part of his So Happy it Hurts tour, named after his 15th album due to be released in March next year. 

5. Michael Bublé 

Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: July 11

Price: From £192.50 (golden circle), Ticketmaster

The An Evening With Michael Buble tour has been rescheduled twice due to Covid, but it will certainly be worth the wait.

The Canadian crooner is bound to play classic hits such as Haven't Met You Yet and Everything. 

Olly Murs is performing in Norfolk in his 2021 tour Photo: Modest!

Ollly Murs is performing in Norfolk in 2022. - Credit: Archant

6. Olly Murs 

Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF

When: July 12 

Price: From £52, Ticketmaster

Since finishing in second place on The X Factor in 2009, Olly has gone on to become one of the UK's most exciting pop acts.

He knows how to work a crowd and will create a party atmosphere with hits such as Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker.  

Natalie Imbruglia will perform from new album Firebird and classic hits at Wide Skies and Butterflies. 

Natalie Imbruglia will perform from new album Firebird and classic hits at Wide Skies and Butterflies. - Credit: Supplied

7. Wide Skies and Butterflies 

Where: Raynham Estate, East Raynham, NR21 7EE 

When: August 5-7

Price: Weekend camping: adults (18+) £198, young adult (16-17) £165, teen (13-15) £85.80, child (5-12) £39.60, under 5s free, day tickets and VIP available, wideskiesfestival.co.uk

This new family festival takes place at the Raynham Estate next summer and it will have a 90s feel, with comedians, DJs, drag artists and activities for children and teens too. 

Announced so far are Bimini Bon Boulash, Natalie Imbruglia, Levellers, Cast, Toploader and Sleeper. 

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, F

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From left, Lily Lyons, Olivia Millar, Charli Buchan, Frankie Bull, and Zay Boxall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

8. Sundown Festival

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 2 to 4 

Price: Day and weekend tickets on sale soon at sundownfestival.co.uk

Thousands head to the Norfolk Showground every September to watch chart-topping acts, with many top DJs performing too. 

The line-up for 2022 will be announced early next year. 

