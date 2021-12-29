8 big name acts and festivals coming to Norfolk in 2022
From a festival celebrating 90s music to global megastar Elton John, there is lots to look forward to in Norfolk in 2022.
1. The Killers
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: June 9
Price: From £43.45, Ticketmaster
Chart-topping Las Vegas rockers The Killers are finally coming to Norwich after the show was postponed due to the pandemic.
The Imploding The Mirage tour will celebrate the release of their sixth album.
2. Elton John
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: June 15
Price: From £187.59 (resale), Ticketmaster
Unsurprisingly, tickets to see Elton John in Norwich have almost sold-out.
The global icon, whose hits include Your Song and Rocket Man, will kick off the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich.
3. Lionel Richie
Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF
When: July 6
Price: From £84.25, Ticketmaster
Lionel Richie will have you dancing all night long at the Blickling Estate in north Norfolk this summer.
The international superstar last performed in the county in 2018 at the Holkham Estate.
4. Bryan Adams
Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF
When: July 8
Price: £63.25, Ticketmaster
Grammy award-winning artist Bryan Adams has announced a Norfolk date on his summer 2022 UK tour.
The show will be part of his So Happy it Hurts tour, named after his 15th album due to be released in March next year.
5. Michael Bublé
Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF
When: July 11
Price: From £192.50 (golden circle), Ticketmaster
The An Evening With Michael Buble tour has been rescheduled twice due to Covid, but it will certainly be worth the wait.
The Canadian crooner is bound to play classic hits such as Haven't Met You Yet and Everything.
6. Olly Murs
Where: Blickling Estate, Blickling, NR11 6NF
When: July 12
Price: From £52, Ticketmaster
Since finishing in second place on The X Factor in 2009, Olly has gone on to become one of the UK's most exciting pop acts.
He knows how to work a crowd and will create a party atmosphere with hits such as Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker.
7. Wide Skies and Butterflies
Where: Raynham Estate, East Raynham, NR21 7EE
When: August 5-7
Price: Weekend camping: adults (18+) £198, young adult (16-17) £165, teen (13-15) £85.80, child (5-12) £39.60, under 5s free, day tickets and VIP available, wideskiesfestival.co.uk
This new family festival takes place at the Raynham Estate next summer and it will have a 90s feel, with comedians, DJs, drag artists and activities for children and teens too.
Announced so far are Bimini Bon Boulash, Natalie Imbruglia, Levellers, Cast, Toploader and Sleeper.
8. Sundown Festival
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: September 2 to 4
Price: Day and weekend tickets on sale soon at sundownfestival.co.uk
Thousands head to the Norfolk Showground every September to watch chart-topping acts, with many top DJs performing too.
The line-up for 2022 will be announced early next year.