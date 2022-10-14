Norfolk spot named one of the best places in the UK for birdwatching

With many miles of coastline and peaceful nature reserves, it is no surprise that thousands of twitchers flock to Norfolk every year.

The Times has rounded up the seven best spots in the UK for birdwatching and Cley and Salthouse Marshes in north Norfolk features.

Writer Tracey Davies said: "There are six hides overlooking the lagoons and reedbeds where spotters can come eye-to-beak with spoonbills, snow buntings and bearded tits.

"Its new Simon Aspinall Wildlife Education Centre, run by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, has rotating exhibitions and a nice gift shop."

Pink footed geese taking flight from Cley Marshes at sunrise. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The entry price to visit is £5 and among the rarest birds that have been spotted there include a white-crowned sparrow from North America, a Pacific swift, a red-necked stint from Asia and a rock sparrow from southern Europe.

Cley and Salthouse Marshes is one of the country’s most popular birdwatching sites, attracting more than 110,000 human visitors each year.